Kraken Prospect Catton Cranks out Tempo WHL Player of the Week Win

January 20, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL) News Release







Calgary, Alta. - Spokane Chiefs forward Berkly Catton has been named Tempo WHL Player of the Week for the week ending Sunday, January 19, 2025, the Western Hockey League announced Monday.

The Seattle Kraken prospect racked up five goals (including a hat trick) and three assists for eight points in three games this week.

Catton erupted for his first hat trick of the year- plus change- in a 10-0 victory against the Kelowna Rockets on January 15. He dished an assist to Washington Capitals prospect Andrew Cristall in the opening period to make it 2-0 and broke himself through less than a minute into the second period with a powerful one-timer. The Chiefs Captain completed the hat trick with a deceptive wrister and a powerplay tally in the third period. He was named third star of the night.

The Chiefs faced a tough challenge in a grudge match against the team that eliminated Spokane from the 2024 WHL Playoffs as the Prince George Cougars rolled into town. Spokane got on the board first with two early strikes and Catton potted the eventual game-winner with a powerplay snapper through traffic. He went back to work on the man advantage in the middle frame with a primary assist on Shea Van Olm's 32nd goal of the year. The Chiefs closed out a 5-2 decision with Catton picking up first star with the two-point performance.

Spokane's winning ways came to an end in a tight 4-2 affair against the Central Division stalwart Lethbridge Hurricanes, but Catton still shined with a one-goal, one-assist effort. He scored his 20th of the season to open the game on a give-and-go play with Cristall and picked up another assist in a second-star effort.

He now has six goals and nine assists in his last five games since Cristall joined the Chiefs in a blockbuster deal ahead of the 2025 WHL Trade Deadline.

Catton has 20 goals and 42 assists for 62 points and a +27 rating in 33 contests this season. He sits second on the Chiefs in scoring and third among all WHL skaters in points per game (1.88). Only Cristall and Medicine Hat Tigers star Gavin McKenna are scoring at a higher pace.

The Chiefs selected Catton with the first overall pick in the 2021 WHL Prospects Draft. He's become one of the top-scoring Spokane stars of the 21st century with 237 points (98G-139A) in 173 regular-season games. He's currently 18th in all-time points by a Chiefs skater and is three points away from passing former Chiefs Captain Eli Zummack for 17th.

The 5-foot-10, 175-pound centre has registered three straight 20-goal seasons and is coming off a breakout 116-point campaign that saw him earn a nomination for the Four Broncos Memorial Trophy as WHL Player of the Year, in addition to WHL U.S. Division First Team All-Star honours.

Catton was selected by the Seattle Kraken with the eighth overall pick in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft and memorably signed his entry-level contract with the team on the ice in front of a cheering crowd during the Kraken's 2024 Development Camp.

On the international stage, Catton has represented Canada on several occasions, most recently at the 2025 IIHF World Junior Championship, where he garnered an assist in five games. He earned gold at the 2023 Hlinka Gretzky Cup with a tournament-leading 10 points (8G-2A), won bronze at the 2023 IIHF World U18 Championship and captained Canada Red to a silver medal at the 2022 World U17 Hockey Challenge.

Spokane (29-15-0-0) sits second in the U.S. Division and third in the Western Conference while boasting the second-best win percentage (.659) in the league.

Catton is preparing to take on fellow Kraken prospect Kaden Hammell and the league-leading Everett Silvertips in this week's Wednesday Night in the Dub matchup.

The top two teams in the WHL go head-to-head on January 22 at 7:05 p.m. PST.

All Wednesday Night in the Dub featured games will be free to stream on WHL Live and the WHL's YouTube Channel.

2024-25 Tempo WHL Player of the Week

September 23, 2024: Roger McQueen, Brandon Wheat Kings

September 30, 2024: Nathan Behm, Kamloops Blazers

October 7, 2024: Shea Van Olm, Spokane Chiefs

October 15, 2024: Mazden Leslie, Vancouver Giants

October 21, 2024: Ben Kindel, Calgary Hitmen

October 28, 2024: Nathan Behm, Kamloops Blazers

November 4, 2024: Brady Birnie, Swift Current Broncos

November 11, 2024: Koehn Ziemmer, Prince George Cougars (Los Angeles Kings)

November 18, 2024: Tomas Mrsic, Prince Albert Raiders (St. Louis Blues)

November 25, 2024: Andrew Cristall, Kelowna Rockets (Washington Capitals)

December 2, 2024: Gavin McKenna, Medicine Hat Tigers

December 9, 2024: Tyson Jugnauth, Portland Winterhawks (Seattle Kraken)

December 16, 2024: Gracyn Sawchyn, Edmonton Oil Kings (Florida Panthers)

December 23, 2024: Rilen Kovacevic, Moose Jaw Warriors

December 30, 2024: Landon DuPont, Everett Silvertips

January 6, 2025: Evan Friesen, Wenatchee Wild

January 13, 2024: Andrew Cristall, Spokane Chiefs (Washington Capitals)

LIGHTNING PROSPECT MENEGHIN NAMED WHL GOALTENDER OF THE WEEK

Calgary, Alta. - Medicine Hat Tigers netminder Harrison Meneghin has been named WHL Goaltender of the Week for the week ending Sunday, January 19, 2025, the Western Hockey League announced Monday.

The Tampa Bay Lightning prospect went 2-0-0-0 on the week with a .96 goals-against average, a .944 save percentage and a shutout.

Meneghin got the call for a pair of hotly anticipated matchups against the powerhouse Calgary Hitmen in a Central Division showdown.

The South Surrey, B.C. product steered aside all 20 shots he faced against the Hitmen on the road on January 17. Meneghin held Calgary scoreless on four powerplay opportunities and snapped 2025 NHL Draft eligible Ben Kindel's league-leading 23-game point streak with his second shutout of the season. Meneghin was named first star of the night but didn't have much time to celebrate as the Tabbies made tracks for home to prepare for the rematch.

Meneghin only faced 16 shots in the second meeting, but they were top-tier opportunities. With the game tied 2-2 with less than five minutes left, he managed to corral the puck to get a whistle late and denied Minnesota Wild prospect Kalem Parker with a sliding blocker save. The dramatic tilt went the distance with an eight-round shootout that saw Meneghin stop four shots, including the game-winning paddle stop on Brandon Gorzynski. He snagged second star of the game as the Tiger tallied their sixth straight win.

Meneghin is 10-8-0-0 with a 2.60 goals-against average, a .896 save percentage and two shutouts in his fourth WHL season.

He's currently ranked second among all qualified WHL goaltenders in goals-against average and is tied for the second-most clean sheets.

The 6-foot-4, 174-pound puckstopper was originally listed by Lethbridge in 2021 and played 91 regular-season matches with the Hurricanes before being acquired in a trade with Medicine Hat at the start of the 2024-25 season.

Meneghin, who was nominated for WHL Goaltender of the Year in 2024, holds a career record of 56-40-7-2 with a 2.70 goals-against average, a .911 save percentage and six shutouts. He was named a WHL Central Division Second Team All-Star in 2023 before getting the upgrade to First Team All-Star in 2024.

The Tampa Bay Lightning drafted him in the seventh round of the 2024 NHL Entry Draft.

Medicine Hat (27-15-2-0) is 8-1-1-0 in its last 10 games to sit first in the Central Division and the Eastern Conference.

The Tigers host the Regina Pats (12-24-3-2) on Tuesday, January 21 at 7:00 p.m. MST.

2024-25 WHL Goaltender of the Week

September 23, 2024: Koen Cleaver, Lethbridge Hurricanes

September 30, 2024: Ethan Eskit, Brandon Wheat Kings

October 7, 2024: Spencer Michnik, Victoria Royals

October 15, 2024: Harrison Meneghin, Medicine Hat Tigers (Tampa Bay Lightning)

October 21, 2024: Evan Gardner, Saskatoon Blades (Columbus Blue Jackets)

October 28, 2024: Jesse Sanche, Everett Silvertips

November 4, 2024: Carson Bjarnason, Brandon Wheat Kings (Philadelphia Flyers)

November 11, 2024: Nathan Preston, Tri-City Americans

November 18, 2024: Dawson Cowan, Spokane Chiefs

November 25, 2024: Alex Worthington, Edmonton Oil Kings

December 2, 2024: Anders Miller, Calgary Hitmen

December 9, 2024: Raiden LeGall, Everett Silvertips

December 16, 2024: Jackson Unger, Lethbridge Hurricanes

December 23, 2024: Max Hildebrand, Prince Albert Raiders

December 30, 2024: Joshua Ravensbergen, Prince George Cougars

January 6, 2025: Burke Hood, Vancouver Giants

January 13, 2025: Jayden Kraus, Victoria Royals

GIANTS DEFENCEMAN LIN NAMED WHL ROOKIE OF THE WEEK

Calgary, Alta. - Vancouver Giants defenceman Ryan Lin has been named WHL Rookie of the Week for the week ending Sunday, January 19, 2025, the Western Hockey League announced Monday.

Lin fired off four assists in two games to help the G-Men sweep their latest homestand.

The 16-year-old rattled off his second career three-point game as the Giants thrashed the Tri-City Americans 6-3 on January 17. With Vancouver leading 2-1 in the second period, Lin served up a secondary assist on a tic-tac-toe powerplay goal from Captain Mazden Leslie. Minutes later, Lin surged past an Americans forward to whip a centering pass onto the stick of Brett Olson, who fired home the eventual game-winner. The youngster capped off the night with another helper just 11 seconds into the final frame. Lin's quick strides off the faceoff helped create a two-on-one break for Lin and veteran Ty Halaburda, with the youngster saucing the puck to Halaburda for the backhanded insurance marker. Lin was named first star of the night with his three-assist effort.

The Richmond, B.C. product continued his streak on January 19 as the Giants closed out a three-game homestand against the Brandon Wheat Kings. With the clock ticking down on the first period, Lin made a quick pass off from the defensive zone to spring Adam Titlbach for a late breakaway goal with one second left to play. The tally would stand as the game-winner in a 2-1 victory for Vancouver and marks a 3-0-1-0 run for the Giants.

Lin has three goals and 31 assists for 34 points in 39 games in his first full WHL season. The 5-foot-11, 171-pound blueliner also sits second in assists and fifth in points among all rookie skaters. He's also riding a five-game point streak that's seen him pot a goal and seven assists.

He's set a new record for points by a 16-year-old Giants defenceman after blowing past his childhood idol Bowen Byram's 27-point campaign in 2017-18 and surpassing David Musil's 32-point run in 2009-10.

Lin is also one of several rookies, including exceptional status Everett Silvertips star Landon DuPont and three-time WHL Rookie of the Week-winner Keaton Verhoeff (Victoria Royals), who are on pace to break 50 points in their first season- a feat that hasn't been accomplished since Hockey Hall-of-Famer Scott Niedermayer posted 69 points in 1989-1990.

Vancouver drafted the local product with the sixth overall pick in the 2023 WHL Prospects Draft. Lin appeared in one regular-season game and three playoff matches in the 2023-24 season before making an immediate impact in his 16-year-old season.

Lin is eligible for the 2026 NHL Entry Draft.

Vancouver (22-16-5-0) is third in the B.C. Division standings with points in seven of their last 10 games.

The Giants head south of the border to take on the Seattle Thunderbirds (14-26-2-1) on Tuesday, January 21 at 7:05 p.m. PST.

2024-25 WHL Rookie of the Week

September 23, 2024: Keaton Verhoeff, Victoria Royals

September 30, 2024: Landon DuPont, Everett Silvertips

October 7, 2024: Cooper Williams, Saskatoon Blades

October 15, 2024: Josh Banini, Moose Jaw Warriors

October 21, 2024: Gavin Garland, Tri-City Americans

October 28, 2024: Jaxon Jacobson, Brandon Wheat Kings

November 4, 2024: Gavin Garland, Tri-City Americans

November 11, 2024: Ondrej Stebetak, Portland Winterhawks

November 18, 2024: Kason Kobelka, Calgary Hitmen

November 25, 2024: Jordan Duguay, Portland Winterhawks

December 2, 2024: Jaxon Jacobson, Brandon Wheat Kings

December 9, 2024: Liam Ruck, Medicine Hat Tigers

December 16, 2024: Keaton Verhoeff, Victoria Royals

December 23, 2024: Parker Rondeau, Swift Current Broncos

December 30, 2024: Joe Iginla, Edmonton Oil Kings

January 6, 2025: Keaton Verhoeff, Victoria Royals

January 13, 2025: Tommy Lafreniere, Kamloops Blazers

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from January 20, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.