Reading Puts Final Touches on Deal with G Ruck
October 7, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Reading Royals News Release
Reading, PA - The Reading Royals (@readingroyals) have come to terms with goaltender Ryan Ruck on an ECHL contract for the team's 20th anniversary season. Ruck is the team's second goaltender signing for 2020-21.
Ruck, 26, completed his NCAA graduate transfer season at Colorado College in 2019-20 with a 3-4-0 record, 3.48 goals against average and .902 save percentage. In the season prior with Northeastern, Ruck allowed four goals in six games (2-1-0 record, 1.01 GAA, .956 sv.%).
2020-21 Roster
Goaltender (2): #40 Luke Peressini, #41 Ryan Ruck
Defensemen (8): #3 Rob Michel, #4 Aaron Titcomb, #6 Garrett Cecere, #8 David Drake, #19 Garret Cockerill, #24 Mike Crocock, #26 Joe Rutkowski, #58 Dominic Cormier
Forwards (10): #7 Mitch Vanderlaan, #9 Brayden Low, #12 Cam Strong, #16 Hayden Hodgson, #17 Jackson Cressey, #21 Frank DiChiara, #27 Luke Stork, #39 Brendan van Riemsdyk, #74 Luke Voltin, #81 Corey Mackin
Coach Quotes
"It was essential for us to sign another young netminder that can stop the puck and we feel like we are getting a good one in Ryan. We are looking forward to having him arrive in town and demonstrate his ability to win games."- Head Coach Kirk MacDonald
Ruck facts
- The Coto de Caza, CA native stands 6-foot-1 and weighs 171 pounds. He began his Colorado College career with a 28-save victory vs. Minnesota in Oct. 2019.
- Spent two seasons in the USHL with Des Moines from 2013-15, combining for a 3.08 GAA and .911 save percentage.
