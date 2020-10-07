Stingrays Battle Swamp Rabbits in LLS Fundraiser Competition

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays have announced a competition against their in-state rival, the Greenville Swamp Rabbits, which will see the teams aim to raise funds for the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS) and their Lowcountry Light The Night event on October 29.

The Stingrays front office staff, players and hockey operations staff will be raising money in support of those who are fighting with the goal of defeating the Swamp Rabbits and bringing home the inaugural Cross State Lantern Trophy.

Learn more and support the Stingrays and the LLS to see their fundraising page.

"I know I speak for the entire Stingrays organization when I say that I am very excited about our partnership with LLS," said Stingrays President Rob Concannon. "I think everyone has someone in their life that has seen the darkness of cancer. While we are a hockey team, we also want to be a light and an outlet for those who are fighting this terrible disease."

In the coming days and weeks, the Stingrays will promote fun and creative ways for their fans and stakeholders to help them raise funds for this cause.

"I'm proud and excited that the Stingrays have partnered with the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society," said Head Coach Ryan Blair. I know there are many people that have seen the dark side of cancer and we are happy to do our part to be a light for all of those affected."

Money raised through Light The Night allows The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS) to fund treatments for patients who are suffering from all forms of blood cancers. In 2019, LLS helped advance 12 of 14 approved blood cancer therapies.

"LLS is thrilled to be partnering with the South Carolina Stingrays to bring LIGHT to the darkness of cancer," said LLS Campaign Development Manager Ally Barnett. "We are so excited to see some friendly state-wide competition between the Stingrays and the Swamp Rabbits as they raise money to help find a cure! We at LLS are grateful for their commitment to help make this year's Light The Night the best yet. We are taking steps to end cancer."

The light and warmth the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society generates delivers hope in a time of despair, a community in place of loneliness and life-saving research and support for cancer patients and their families.

