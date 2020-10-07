Swamp Rabbits Participate in Light the Night Campaign

GREENVILLE, S.C. - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits, in conjunction with the South Carolina Stingrays, are proud to participate in the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society's annual Light the Night fundraiser. The two organizations are challenging their fanbases to raise money for LLS, with bragging rights, and the awarding of the first annual Cross State Lantern Trophy, on the line.

The light and warmth of the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society generates and delivers hope in a time of despair, a community in place of loneliness, and life-saving research and support for cancer patients and their families. The 2020 Light the Night fundraiser will be completely virtual, but the mission remains the same- saving lives, and finding a cure for leukemia, lymphoma, Hodgkin's disease and myeloma.

"We're excited to support this great cause," said Tim Vieira, the Swamp Rabbits' Director of Corporate and Community. "Particularly in a year where we are challenged with an ever-changing landscape, it is important for us to still focus on community causes such as blood cancer awareness that will always affect families."

LLS has invested nearly $1.3 billion in cancer research since 1949, has granted more than $431 million in co-pay financial assistance for families, has funded over 250 research grants around the world, and has helped advance 55 blood cancer therapies since 2017.

If you email proof of your donation to the Swamp Rabbits Light the Night team to [email protected], you can have a custom, one-of-a-kind phone wallpaper created just for you, or have the home video of your choice dubbed over by Jordan Kuhns, the Voice of the Swamp Rabbits, with even more prizes to come.

