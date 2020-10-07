Defenseman Raskob Agrees to Terms with Indy

INDIANAPOLIS - The Indy Fuel, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks and the AHL's Rockford IceHogs announced Wednesday that they have signed defenseman Willie Raskob to a standard player contract for the 2020-21 season.

Raskob, 25, signs with the Fuel after spending the 2019-20 season playing for Rungsted Seier Capital in the Denmark Metal Ligaen. Appearing in 48 games for Rungsted, the 5-foot-10, 185-pound defenseman tallied seven goals, 23 assists and 38 penalty minutes.

A native of Hastings, Minnesota, Raskob has appeared in 139 games between the Worcester Railers, Quad City Mallards and Kansas City Mavericks. Skating in 69 games for the Quad City Mallards during the 2017-18 season, Raskob registered three goals and 34 assists, earning himself a spot in the 2017-18 ECHL All-Star Game. Signing an AHL contract with the Stockton Heat in 2018-19, Raskob spent the majority of the season with the Kansas City Mavericks where he scored nine goals and 40 assists.

With the signing of Raskob, the Fuel have nine forwards, four defensemen and two goaltenders signed for the 2020-21 season. Stay tuned to Indy Fuel social media pages for more player signings throughout the offseason.

