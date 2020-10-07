Mason Mitchell Returns to Cyclones for 2020-2021

Cincinnati, OH - The Cincinnati Cyclones have signed forward MASON MITCHELL to a Standard Player Contract (SPC) for the 2020-21 season.

Mitchell returns to the Cyclones lineup after being assigned to Cincinnati by the AHL Rochester Americans prior to the 2019-2020 season. In 57 games for the Cyclones, Mitchell tallied 18 goals and 13 assists for 31 points. On November 20th, Mitchell had a goal and an assist in a 4-3 victory in Kalamazoo and was named the games first star. On December 6, Mitchell tallied the game-winning goal in a 3-2 game vs the Greenville Swamp Rabbits.

"I'm excited to get back at it in front of our great fans in the Queen City," said Mitchell. "We have some unfinished business to take care of this year and I am looking forward to a great season!"

Prior to playing last season for the Cyclones, the 6'2" Alberta native split the 2017-2018 and 2018-2019 between the ECHL South Carolina Stingrays and the Hershey Bears. In 15 games for the Stingrays, Mitchell amassed 16 points in 15 games while scoring 6 points in 40 AHL games for the Bears. Before turning pro, Mitchell played for Cyclones head coach Matt Thomas at the University of Alaska Anchorage. During his two-year career at UAA, Mitchell scored 26 points in 50 games earning him an NHL contract with the Washington Capitals.

"Mason is an important player for us," stated Cyclones head coach Matt Thomas. "He brings a great combination of speed, size and skill. His impact physically and ability in big moments to score critical goals will be crucial to our team success."

