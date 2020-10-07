Notre Dame Alum Dylan Malmquist Returns from Europe to Join Mavs

Forward Dylan Malmquist with Notre Dame

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - The Kansas City Mavericks announced the signing of forward Dylan Malmquist Wednesday afternoon.

Malmquist, a five-foot-11, 185-pound, 24-year old left winger from Edina, Minnesota comes to KC after spending his first pro season in the EIHL with the Nottingham Panthers. In 45 games, he posted 27 points on eight goals and 19 assists and a plus-12 plus-minus rating.

"He will bring an elite level skillset that will greatly benefit our lineup," Mavericks Head Coach and Director of Hockey Ops Tad O'Had said, "He creates offense with a 200-foot game. He's won two Big 10 championships at Notre Dame along with many personal accolades. As a rookie in the EIHL, he was a prolific player."

He played four years at the University of Notre Dame, where he amassed 91 points in 150 games on 40 goals and 51 assists. He was an alternate captain his senior year.

"Dylan is a crafty player and that carried over to his time in the EIHL last season," Mavericks Assistant Coach Kohl Schultz said, "His poise with the puck, vision, and ability to make plays will make his teammates better around him."

The ECHL announced a targeted start date of the 2020-21 regular season of December 4, 2020. Reserve your season tickets now by visiting kcmavericks.com or calling 816-252-7825.

