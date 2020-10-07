Bauer Back for Fourth Season

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Edmonton Oilers, AHL's Bakersfield Condors and powered by Toyota, announced today the re-signing of forward Lane Bauer for the 2020-21 season.

"Lane brings leadership to our dressing room and he's still only 24 years old," commented Head Coach Bruce Ramsay. "Despite being hampered with an injury last season, he is still one of our best face-off guys and penalty killers. We hope he can return to the form he showed when he was a rookie this coming season."

Bauer, 24, returns to Wichita for a fourth season. The Anchorage, Alaska native dealt with some injuries last year, limiting him to 35 games and recording 8 points (2g, 6a).

The 5-foot-11, 192-pound forward tallied 18 points (7g, 11a) in 55 games during his sophomore campaign. Bauer had a solid rookie season in 2017-18, recording 37 points (9g, 28a) in 63 games and finished tied for 11th in assists by a rookie.

Prior to turning pro, Bauer spent four seasons in the Western Hockey League with the Edmonton Oil Kings and Kamloops Blazers. The dynamic forward potted 207 points (97g, 110a) in 261 games and served as an alternate captain in 2016-17 for the Oil Kings. He netted 40 points ( 25g, 15a) in 40 games with Edmonton before being sent to Kamloops in January. Bauer finished the season with 31 points (11g, 20a) in 31 games for the Blazers and added three points (2g, 1a) in six playoff games.

