Americans Add Goalie with AHL Experience

Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild, and partner Globe Life are proud to announce that the team has signed goalie Chris Nell to a contract for the 2020-2021 season.

The Green Bay, Wisconsin native joins Allen with plenty of experience at the Triple-A level. Nell played parts of two seasons with the New York Rangers' AHL affiliate. the Hartford Wolf Pack. In 2017-2018, he went 8-8-0 with a 3.15 Goals-Against Average.

"Chris Nell is a veteran goalie with a calming swagger between the pipes," said Allen Americans Goalie Coach Chris Johansen. "He's a smart goalie who understands the game well and uses his big frame to his advantage. He has an exceptional work ethic and is ready to come in and help the team win."

The 26-year old netminder began his junior career in 2013 with the Chicago Steel of the USHL. After two seasons with the Steel, he played three years at Bowling Green State University, where he put up solid numbers. In 2015-2016, he had a 1.91 Goals-Against Average in 37 games and posted a record of 18-11-6.

Chris Nell is the first goalie announced by the Allen Americans this season. Nell played with Greenville, Adirondack and Atlanta in the ECHL last year. The Americans open the regular season in December.

