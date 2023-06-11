Rawhide Take Down Giants in Series Finale

VISALIA, CA - Rawhide takes down the Giants 3-2 in the series finale. Kristian Robinson gave the 'Hide an early lead with a solo home run in the second inning. Visalia scored an insurance run off a wild pitch in the seventh inning to lift the Rawhide past the Giants.

The Rawhide threw a bullpen game using five pitchers through nine innings. Visalia threw a combined 10 strike outs, including a pair from winning pitcher Emailin Montilla. The Rawhide pitching dominated the first six innings, retiring the first 18 of 20 batters faced.

The Rawhide received contributions throughout the lineup as six of the ten batters recorded a hit. Jose Fernandez, Juan Corniel, and Kristian Robinson all managed an extra base hit.

Visalia will take Monday off before returning to Valley Strong Ballpark Tuesday night at 7:00 p.m. The Rawhide will host the Modesto Nuts for a six-game series June 13-18.

