Quakes Blanked on Sunday by Nuts
June 11, 2023 - California League (CalL) - Rancho Cucamonga Quakes News Release
Modesto, CA - The Rancho Cucamonga Quakes endured their second shutout of the year on Sunday at John Thurman Field, suffering a 6-0 defeat at the hands of the Modesto Nuts.
Quakes' starter Peter Heubeck (0-5) didn't pitch badly, allowing three runs in four innings, but didn't get much in the way of offensive support, as Rancho finished with just four hits on the day.
Five Modesto pitchers combined on the blanking, with starter Riley Davis (2-0) getting the win by allowing just two hits over five scoreless frames.
The Quakes (33-24) will enter Tuesday's series in San Jose with at least a 3.5 game lead over the Storm and 66ers, who entered Sunday's action at 4.5 games back.
Gabe Emmett (4-1) will go for Rancho on Tuesday night, while San Jose will counter with Jack Choate (3-0) at 6:30pm in the series opener.
The Quakes will return to LoanMart Field on Tuesday, June 20 for a Healthy RC Recycle Tuesday, as fans can pledge to recycle 10 CRV-eligible bottles and cans. Tickets are available at rcquakes.com. Go Quakes!
