Anotha' One (Run Game) Goes Fresno's Way Against Lake Elsinore

Fresno, CA - The Fresno Grizzlies (30-27) outlasted the Lake Elsinore Storm (27-27) 9-8 Sunday evening from Chukchansi Park. Fresno took five of six from Lake Elsinore, including the final four games. All five victories were one-run affairs. The Grizzlies have won seven of their last eight contests with six of those seven wins ending in one-run games. Fresno improved to 12-8 in those contests with a 9-3 mark at home. Over 57 total games, the Grizzlies have played 30 of them that ended in one or two-run contests (17-13). The Grizzlies also won their sixth straight Sunday game, dating back to April 30.

The Grizzlies clawed ahead 3-0 in the bottom of the first when Jamari Baylor crushed a three-run clout to right-center field. Baylor finished the series batting .571 with three homers, 12 RBI and a 1.953 OPS. The Storm cut the deficit to 3-2 in the third after Samuel Zavala laced a single to center.

In the bottom of the third, Fresno brought 10 batters to the plate, scoring five runs and extending their lead to 8-2. Bryant Betancourt started the fun when he roped a single to right, adding Ryan Ritter. Parker Kelly highlighted the inning with a two-RBI rocket double to right. A wild pitch and an error yielded the other two runs. Kelly enjoyed a triple as well in the win.

A half frame later, Lake Elsinore matched Fresno with their own 10-batter, five-run inning. Nick Vogt and Anthony Vilar smoked RBI doubles to center to open the scoring. Then, a fielder's choice error and wild pitch netted two more runs. Finally, Kai Murphy pushed the disadvantage to 8-7 when he singled home Devin Ortiz. In the fifth, Ortiz tied the game at eight with a single to left.

The Grizzlies roared back in front in the sixth when Jean Perez had a hustle single to first. He would steal a base and race home on a Robby Martin RBI double to right. The 9-8 advantage was all the Fresno bullpen needed, as they retired the final 13 batters of the contest. Gabriel Barbosa (4-3) received the decision after four innings of work. He allowed one run on two hits and no walks while fanning four. Zach Agnos had a clean ninth to pick up his California League-leading 11th save. Thomas Balboni Jr. (1-2) suffered the Storm loss. The clubs are both off on Monday.

Tonight's article was written by ChatGPT

Top Performers: Fresno Grizzlies (Colorado Rockies)

- DH Jamari Baylor (1-3, HR, 3 RBI, 2 R, BB)

- RF Robby Martin (2-3, 2B, RBI, R, 2 BB, SB)

- 1B Parker Kelly (2-4, 3B, 2B, 2 RBI, R)

- 2B Ryan Ritter (2-3, 2B, 2 R, BB)

- Grizzlies Bullpen (6.0 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 7 K)

Top Performers: Lake Elsinore Storm (San Diego Padres)

- LF Nick Vogt (2-4, 2B, RBI, 2 R)

- CF Samuel Zavala (2-5, 2 RBI, CS)

- C Anthony Vilar (1-4, 2B, RBI, R)

On Deck:

66ers

(Home) Inland Empire LHP Leonard Garcia (2-2, 5.06) vs. Fresno LHP Caleb Franzen (1-1, 4.43) 6:50 PM

ON THAT FRES-NOTES:

The Grizzlies were outscored 44-38 by the Storm in the series.

Tonight, Grizzlies' beloved mascot Parker T. Bear celebrated his 17th birthday. Parker's birthday was presented by Fresno/Clovis Convention & Visitors Bureau. If he isn't rallying a crowd, you can find the furry bear at non-profits and schools all over the Central Valley. Parker loves to dance, eat, sleep and of course, baseball.

