Fresno Grizzlies Game Notes vs Lake Elsinore

The Grizzlies and Storm conclude their six-game series tonight. First pitch is scheduled for 5:05 pm PT from Chukchansi Park. Grizzlies RHP Jackson Cox and Storm RHP Miguel Mendez are the probable starters. I have attached the roster/game notes. The link below has everything needed for tonight.

Tonight's Promotions:

6/11 (Sunday, June 11th) - Parkers Birthday, Presented by Fresno/Clovis Convention & Visitors Bureau!

Starting this Sunday - Pregame Catch on the field returns (4:05pm to 4:35pm)!

First Pitch: 5:05pm

Opponent: Lake Elsinore Storm

Promotion: Pregame Catch on the Field! Come join us for some catch before the game starts- From 4:05pm to 4:35pm!

Promotion: Parkers Birthday - Celebrate Parkers Birthday with Additional Mascots and Activities! Presented by Fresno/Clovis Convention & Visitors Bureau!

Promotion: Save Mart Sundays w/ Kids Run The Bases Post-Game w/FREE Ice Cream from Producers Dairy!

Other Details: Fresno Social Bar Open, Splash Park open, Water Slides, Bounce Houses, EVERYONE runs the bases post-game & More!

Fres-Notes:

HAPPY BIRTHDAY PARKER T. BEAR: Tonight, Grizzlies' beloved mascot Parker T. Bear celebrates his 17th birthday. Parker's birthday is presented by Fresno/Clovis Convention & Visitors Bureau. If he isn't rallying a crowd, you can find the furry bear at non-profits and schoolsall over the Central Valley. Parker loves to dance, eat, sleep and of course, baseball.

SUNDAY FUNDAY: The Grizzlies have won five consecutive Sunday games dating back to April 30. In three of those five wins, Fresno scored double digit runs.

ANOTHA ONE (RUN WIN): The Grizzlies survived the Storm 6-5 Saturday night from Chukchansi Park. Fresno earned a series victory, their first since May 9-14 versus Visalia (3 series ago). The Grizzlies have won six of their last seven games with five of those six wins ending in one-run affairs. Fresno improved to 11-8 in those contests with an 8-3 mark at home.

GRIZZLIES VS. STORM: The Fresno Grizzlies and Lake Elsinore Storm (San Diego Padres Single-A affiliate) conclude their six-game series tonight at Chukchansi Park. This is the first of two series (nine total games) between the clubs in 2023 and the only series in Fresno. Last year, the Storm won the California League Crown after sweeping the Grizzlies 2-0 in the Championship Series, celebrating on Fresno's field. Lake Elsinore joined the California League in 1994 and are one of four teams in the Southern Division. The Storm are affiliated with the San Diego Padres organization and have been since the start of the 2001 season. Prior to that, the team had ties with the California Angels from 1981-2000. Lake Elsinore has gone through a couple name and location changes in their club history. In 1979, they were known as the Santa Clara Padres. From 1980-85, they were named the Redwood Pioneers and from 1986-1993, they were the Palm Springs Angels. Since 2004, Lake Elsinore have been known as the Storm and have called their home at Lake Elsinore Diamond or just, The Diamond. It takes five hours and 23 minutes on average to drive from Chukchansi Park to The Diamond via car.

IT'S RAINING PROSPECTS: The Lake Elsinore Storm currently have seven of the Padres Top 30 prospects on their roster according to MLB.com. They include C Ethan Salas (#3), OF Samuel Zavala (#4), LHP Robby Snelling (#5). RHP Henry Williams (#10), INF Rosman Verdugo (#15), RHP Isaiah Lowe (#25) and LHP Jagger Haynes (#27). Salas, who just turned 17 years old, is ranked as MLB Pipeline's #1 international prospect in 2023. He signed with the Padres for $5.6 million in January, taking nearly all of the organization's $5,825,500 base signing pool. Salas clobbered his first professional homer on June 6th, a two-run blast to right-center field in the seventh.

JACKSON COX GETS THE NOD: Tonight, the Grizzlies hand the ball to righty Jackson Cox. The 19-year-old is ranked as the Rockies #12 overall prospect on MLB.com after being selected in the 2nd round of the 2022 MLB draft. You can read more about the Toutle Lake HS product on Page 2 of the Game Notes and Page 22 of the Media Guide.

ROCKING AND ROLLING WITH RAMIRES: Grizzlies lefty Felix Ramires has been a bright spot in the bullpen this season. Ramires has appeared in 18 games, going 1-0 with six holds and a 0.72 ERA. In 25.0 innings, Ramires has allowed two runs (both earned) on 14 hits and nine walks while striking out 28. Ramires has not permitted a run in his last nine appearances (14.1 IP, 7 H, 4 BB, 11 K). Lefties are 1-for-27 (.037; infield single) with 12 punchouts against Ramires this season. Ramires has not allowed a run over his nine home outings as well (12.0 IP, 6 H, 5 BB, 11 K). The sidearmer is in his sixth professional season after signing with the Rockies as an international free agent in 2017 out of the Dominican Republic.

CAR"SO"N S"K"IPPER: Grizzlies southpaw Carson Skipper has been a strikeout machine over the past month. Skipper has made 11 relief appearances spanning from April 25 to June 10. In that stretch, he has struck out 24 batters over 14.2 innings of work. Skipper has fanned multiple batters in seven of his last nine outings. On the season, Skipper has punched out 30 batters while walking three. Skipper was an 11th round draft pick by the Rockies in 2022 out of Auburn University.

RITTER THE HITTER: Grizzlies INF Ryan Ritter sits among the Top 10 of the California League Hitting Leaderboard in six categories. Ritter ranks second in total bases (98), third in homers (13), tied for third in RBI (38), tied for third in extra-base hits (23), fourth in slugging percentage (.530) and seventh in OPS (.895).

RITTER, GRIZZLIES RALLY PAST THE STORM: In a ridiculous back-and-forth game, the Grizzlies clawed past the Storm 14-13 Friday night (June 9) from Chukchansi Park. The longest game of the year in both innings (11) and time (3:27) saw the Grizzlies overcome four deficits as they walked off (fourth overall on the season) on the Storm in the 11th. Ryan Ritter was the hero, blasting a two-run shot to left-center field, his 13th homer of the year. Skyler Messinger (3-run, 5th) and Jamari Baylor (2-run, 7th) each had game-tying homers, while Ritter's longball (2-run, 11th) was the game-winner. The Grizzlies trailed 5-1 in the 4th, 7-5 in the 7th, 11-7 in the 10th and 13-11 in the 11th. That four-run deficit in the 10th saw three runs score with two outs and two of those RBI hits came with two strikes.

COMEBACK CLAWS: This season, the Grizzlies have scored 40% of their runs in innings 7-9 (117 runs of 296 total runs). The seventh inning has been the most productive for Fresno with 47 runs scoring. That is followed by the eighth inning with 44 runs crossing the plate.

WEAR THE BEAR: Beige (5-5), Red (12-9), Black & Gold (2-4), Gray (6-7), Fresno Tacos (0-1), Lowriders de Fresno (Copa de la Diversion, 1-1), Fresno Growers (1-0), Fresno Tigers (0-0), Specialty Promo (2-0), Red Pants (2-0).

Upcoming Probable Pitchers:

JUNE 13, 2023 VS. INLAND EMPIRE 66ERS (LOS ANGELES ANGELS): CHUKCHANSI PARK - 6:50 PM PT

Inland Empire LHP Leonard Garcia (2-2, 5.06) vs. Fresno LHP Caleb Franzen (1-1, 4.43)

JUNE 14, 2023 VS. INLAND EMPIRE 66ERS (LOS ANGELES ANGELS): CHUKCHANSI PARK - 6:50 PM PT

Inland Empire RHP Walbert Urena (0-2, 9.64) vs. Fresno LHP Albert Pacheco (0-1, 12.27)

JUNE 15, 2023 VS. INLAND EMPIRE 66ERS (LOS ANGELES ANGELS): CHUKCHANSI PARK - 6:50 PM PT

Inland Empire RHP Jorge Marcheco (5-3, 2.72) vs. Fresno LHP Michael Prosecky (4-3, 4.30)

JUNE 16, 2023 VS. INLAND EMPIRE 66ERS (LOS ANGELES ANGELS): CHUKCHANSI PARK - 6:50 PM PT

Inland Empire RHP Jake Madden (0-4, 5.05) vs. Fresno RHP Jordy Vargas (4-3, 4.26)

Transactions:

6/6: INF Jamari Baylor (#2): Assigned to Fresno from ACL Rockies

6/6: INF Luis Mendez: Assigned to ACL Rockies from Fresno

6/7: LHP Albert Pacheco (#17): Assigned to Fresno from ACL Rockies

6/7: RHP Blake Adams: Assigned to High-A Spokane from Fresno

Upcoming Promotions:

6/13 (Tuesday, June 13th) - $2 for Tuesdays presented by Toyota

First Pitch: 6:50pm

Opponent: Inland Empire 66ers

Promotion: $2 for Tuesdays presented by Toyota! Grab 2-for-1 Field Box Tickets + 2 Maya Cinemas Family Day tickets and take advantage of both $2 Sodas and $2 Novelty Ice Cream

Other Details: Fresno Social Bar Open, Splash Park Open, Bounce Houses, EVERYONE runs the bases post-game & More!

6/14 (Wednesday, June 14th) - What A Deal Wednesday, presented by Island Waterpark

First Pitch: 6:50pm

Opponent: Inland Empire 66ers

Promotion: 2 reserve tickets, 2 Island Water Park Tickets (valid Mon-Thurs), 2 hot dogs, and 2 sodas - over a $120 value all for JUST $34!

Other Details: Fresno Social Bar Open, Splash Park Open, Bounce Houses, EVERYONE runs the bases post-game & More!

6/15 (Thursday, June 15th) - Tioga Thursdays

First Pitch: 6:50pm

Opponent: Inland Empire 66ers

Promotion: Two 19.2oz Tioga Beers for just $10!

Other Details: Fresno Social Bar Open, Splash Park Open, Bounce Houses, EVERYONE runs the bases post-game & More!

6/16 (Friday, June 16th) - Fresno Tigers Tribute Night, with Fresno Tigers Pennant Giveaway (first 1,500 Fans)! Friday Night Fireworks, Presented by Hertz Rent-A-Car!

First Pitch: 6:50pm

Opponent: Inland Empire 66ers

Promotion: Friday Night Fireworks, Presented By Hertz Rent-A-Car.

Promotion: Fresno Tigers Tribute Night - Tribute Night of Fresno's time in the Negro League.

Promotion: Fresno Tigers Pennant Giveaway (First 1,500 fans in park).

Taco Trucks: Patron Tacos

Other Details: Fresno Social Bar Open, Splash Park open, Water Slides, Bounce Houses, EVERYONE runs the bases post-game & More!

6/17 (Saturday, June 17th) - Diversity & Inclusion Night and Fresno Grizzlies Community Outreach Night, Presented by Chukchansi Gold Resort & Casino!

First Pitch: 6:50pm

Opponent: Inland Empire 66ers

Promotion: Diversity & Inclusion Night and Fresno Grizzlies Community Outreach Night, Presented by Chukchansi Gold Resort & Casino!

Taco Trucks: Patron Tacos

Other Details: Fresno Social Bar Open, Splash Park open, Water Slides, Bounce Houses, EVERYONE runs the bases post-game & More!

6/18 (Sunday, June 18th) - Father's Day - Beards are Beautiful!

First Pitch: 5:05pm

Opponent: Inland Empire 66ers

Promotion: Pregame Catch on the Field! Come join us for some catch before the game starts- From 4:05pm to 4:35pm!

Promotion: Father's Day - Beards are Beautiful! Enjoy Baseball and Flaunt Your Best Beard!

Promotion: Save Mart Sundays, EVERYONE runs the bases post-game w/FREE Ice Cream from Producers Dairy!

Food Promotion: Father's Day Burger Special - Whiskey Glazed Burger with Spicy Brown Sugar Bacon

Other Details: Fresno Social Bar Open, Splash Park open, Water Slides, Bounce Houses, EVERYONE runs the bases post-game & More!

