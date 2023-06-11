Giants Cruise Past Rawhide For Fifth Consecutive Win

June 11, 2023 - California League (CalL) - San Jose Giants News Release







The San Jose Giants cruised to a 12-2 victory over the Visalia Rawhide on Saturday night at Valley Strong Ballpark. The Giants jumped out to an 8-0 lead after 2 1/2 innings and never looked back on their way to a fifth straight win against the Rawhide in the series. San Jose (37-19) maintained their eight-game lead in the first half North Division race and now own a magic number of two to clinch a playoff berth.

Diego Velasquez (3-for-6, HR, RBI, SB) had three hits, including his third home run of the season while Andrew Kachel (2-for-5, 3B, 4 RBI) drove in four runs to lead the way for the Giants at the plate. Zach Morgan (2-for-4, RBI) also finished with a multi-hit game and Turner Hill (1-for-4, 3 RBI, SB) knocked in three runs from the leadoff spot.

The scoring began early for San Jose on Saturday with single tallies in each of the first two innings. Hill led off the game by drawing a walk before Velasquez singled to put runners on the corners. After Velasquez stole second and Matt Higgins struck out, Anthony Rodriguez reached safely on a fielding error committed by Visalia second baseman Manuel Pena. Hill scored on the play while Rodriguez was credited with an RBI. Then an inning later, Morgan led off with a single, advanced to second on a wild pitch, took third on P.J. Hilson's groundout and scored on Alexander Suarez's two-out single to make it 2-0.

The Giants then sent 10 batters to the plate during a six-run top of the third to break the game open. Velasquez started the inning with a single before back-to-back HBP's of Higgins and Rodriguez loaded the bases with none out. After Thomas Gavello flied out, Morgan worked a walk to bring home Velasquez with the first run of the inning. Kachel was up next and he supplied the big hit with a triple to right that cleared the bases as the San Jose lead grew to 6-0. The rally then continued with two outs as Suarez walked and stole second before Hill's single to left plated two more for an 8-0 advantage.

Hayden Wynja started on the mound for the Giants and had another effective outing. The left-hander pitched the first four innings yielding just one run on three hits. Wynja walked one and struck out six during his 57-pitch outing. The Rawhide's only run against Wynja came in the bottom of the fourth on Johan Benitez's two-out solo homer as Visalia pulled within 8-1.

Both teams then scored once in the sixth inning with Velasquez's solo shot to center in the top of the frame accounting for San Jose's ninth run of the contest. A Giants error in the bottom of the inning would allow the Rawhide to score a run to make it a 9-2 game.

The Giants then added another run in the top of the seventh before scoring twice in the eighth to bring the game to its final margin of 12-2. In the seventh, Morgan and Hilson singled before a walk to Suarez loaded the bases with one out. Hill then hit a sacrifice fly to left to drive in his third run of the evening. In the eighth, Higgins reached on an error to leadoff and later scored on another Visalia error. Kachel's two-out RBI single would then cap the scoring for the night.

San Jose piggyback reliever Nomar Medina earned the win after working four innings with one unearned run allowed. Medina, who entered the game to begin the bottom of the fifth, scattered five hits, walked one and struck out three. Dylan Cumming then pitched a scoreless bottom of the ninth to seal the victory.

The Giants out-hit the Rawhide 11-10. San Jose was a perfect 5-for-5 in stolen base attempts. Visalia finished the game 0-for-14 with runners in scoring position and left 10 on base. The Giants have now won 11 out of their last 13 games overall.

San Jose is still eight games ahead of Fresno and Modesto in the North Division after both the Grizzlies and Nuts also won on Saturday night. Only 10 games remain in the first half.

The Giants will look to sweep their six-game set in Visalia when the teams conclude the series on Sunday afternoon. First pitch at Valley Strong Ballpark is set for 12:05 PM. Reggie Crawford is San Jose's scheduled starting pitcher.

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from June 11, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.