Fresno Sneaks Past Lake Elsinore 6-5 For Series Win

June 11, 2023 - California League (CalL) - Fresno Grizzlies News Release







Fresno, CA - The Fresno Grizzlies (29-27) survived the Lake Elsinore Storm (27-26) 6-5 Saturday night from Chukchansi Park. Fresno earned a series victory, their first since May 9-14 versus Visalia (3 series ago). The Grizzlies have won six of their last seven games with five of those six wins ending in one-run affairs. Fresno improved to 11-8 in those contests with an 8-3 mark at home.

The Grizzlies scored their first two runs on infield singles to third. Jamari Baylor and EJ Andrews Jr. were the RBI recipients. The Storm plated their first run in the second when Nick Vogt smashed a double to left field. Fresno added two runs in the fourth, extending their advantage to 4-1. Robby Martin yielded a sacrifice fly and Andrews Jr. smoked a single up the middle, almost hitting Lake Elsinore starter Henry Williams (0-2, loss).

In the fifth, Griffin Doersching clobbered a double to left, cutting the deficit to two. After the stretch, the Grizzlies expanded their lead to 6-2. Baylor mashed a double to deep right and Jesus Bugarin ripped a single to left with a drawn infield. Bugarin finished with three hits and two runs. Baylor continued his hot play, pushing his batting average to .636 and his OPS to 1.979 over 5 games since joining the club. Andrews Jr. tallied two RBI on a pair of hits.

The Storm rained down three more runs, but the comeback was a little too late. In the eighth, Kai Murphy posted a two-RBI double to right, scoring Rosman Verdugo and Wyatt Hoffman. In the ninth, Lake Elsinore plated their final run on an Albert Fabian solo shot. Fabian's ball left the bat at 107 MPH and went 445 feet. It was his 10th of the year and third of the series. He has 47 RBI, the best in Single-A.

Grizzlies' righty Connor Staine (3-3) received the decision after a career-high six innings of work. Staine permitted two runs on 11 hits and no walks while fanning five. Zach Agnos picked up his 10th save for Fresno. The squads conclude the series tomorrow evening from Chukchansi Park.

Tonight's article was written by ChatGPT

Top Performers: Fresno Grizzlies (Colorado Rockies)

- 2B Jamari Baylor (2-3, 2B, 2 RBI, R, BB, SB)

- CF Jesus Bugarin (3-4, RBI, 2 R, CS)

- LF EJ Andrews Jr. (2-4, 2 RBI)

Top Performers: Lake Elsinore Storm (San Diego Padres)

- LF Albert Fabian (2-4, HR, RBI, 2 R, BB)

- RF Nick Vogt (3-4, 2B, RBI)

- CF Kai Murphy (1-5, 2B, 2 RBI)

On Deck:

Storm

(Home) Lake Elsinore RHP Miguel Mendez (0-0, 3.00) vs. Fresno RHP Jackson Cox (1-0, 8.79) 5:05 PM

ON THAT FRES-NOTE:

The clubs combined for 24 hits, but the Storm left 10 on base.

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from June 11, 2023

Fresno Sneaks Past Lake Elsinore 6-5 For Series Win - Fresno Grizzlies

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.