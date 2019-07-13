Raptors Complete Sweep in Rain Shortened Affair

July 13, 2019 - Pioneer League (PL) - Idaho Falls Chukars News Release





Idaho Falls, ID - Hoping to salvage the series against Ogden, the Chukars got down early, but never had a chance to complete a comeback. In the top of the sixth inning, the skies opened up and rain dumped heavy on the diamond at Melaleuca Field. After 31 minutes, the field was deemed unplayable, and the game being called in favor of Ogden. The Chukars have lost four in a row, but with Orem beating Missoula, Idaho Falls is still tied for first in the Northern Division.

Once again, the Raptors got on the board early, as with two on and two out, Andrew Shaps singled into center field, scoring Brandon Lewis to make it 1-0.

In the third inning, Andy Pages whacked a one out triple, and Sam McWilliams then reached on a hit by pitch. With Lewis up, McWilliams stole second, but the throw from catcher Michael Emodi went into center field, scoring Pages and moving McWilliams to third. Isaiah Henry's throw to third from center went out of play, scoring McWilliams to make it 3-0.

Idaho Falls lone run came in the bottom of the fourth inning, as a Brady McConnell leadoff double scored on a two out single from Emodi. Emodi's team leading 19th RBI got the deficit to two, but Ogden starter Jeronimo Castilo got Henry to strike out to end the inning.

Tre Todd started the top of the sixth inning with a double, but that was the last play of the game, as the players ran off the field before Zac Ching stepped in the batters box.

Tomorrow the Chukars welcome in the Orem Owlz for a four game series. First pitch of tomorrow's game is at 4 PM, with Nathan Webb taking the hill for the Chukars. Tickets are available by visiting ifchukars.com.

• Discuss this story on the Pioneer League message board...





Pioneer League Stories from July 13, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.