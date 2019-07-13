Mustangs Shut out for First Time in 2019, 4-0 by Vibes

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. - For the first time this season the Billings Mustangs (11-16) were held scoreless in a game, falling 4-0 to the Rocky Mountain Vibes (11-16) to split their four-game series in front of 6,518 at UCHealth Park.

Rocky Mountain had their first seven batters retired by Miguel Medrano before they were able to get a man aboard. Nick Eganatuk singled to left with one out in the bottom of the third to get the Vibes' offense going. After stealing second and advancing to third on a passed ball, Egnatuk scored after a throw to second in an attempt to throw out Luis Avila, giving the Vibes a 1-0 lead.

That lead was extended in the fourth thanks to multiple extra-base hits. Micah Bello led off the inning with a double and scored on a sacrifice fly to center. Jess Williams added on his first professional home run, a solo shot to right to make it a 3-0 Vibes lead.

Medrano (1-1) threw 3 2/3 innings in the start, allowing three runs on four hits, walking one and striking out four.

A 29-minute lightning delay put a stall on the game in the bottom of the seventh inning after Luis Avila led off the inning with a double. After the delay, Antonio Pinero doubled in the first at-bat back in play to score Avila and extend the Vibes' lead to 4-0.

The Billings offense scattered seven hits throughout the lineup, not getting a multi-hit performance and leaving eight runners aboard in their second straight loss.

The Mustangs now head to Grand Junction to take on the Rockies for the first game of a four-game series. Billings and Grand Junction will meet for the first time on Sunday, July 14. First pitch is set for 5 p.m. MDT at Suplizio Field.

