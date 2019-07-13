Comeback Falls One Short; Rox Fall 5-4

The Rockies rallied to within one in the bottom of the ninth on Friday but fell 5-4 to the Voyagers at Suplizio Field.

In the second, Christian Koss stayed red hot and helped extend his multi-hit streak to six games with his second solo home run in as many games to give his team the initial 1-0 lead.

Great Falls tied the game in the third and then took the lead in the fourth via Harvin Mendoza's fourth home run of the season and tagged Rockies' starter Alex Haynes for two runs in four innings of work with five strikeouts.

After Grand Junction tied the game in the fifth, Great Falls took a three-run lead against Cayden Hatcher in the sixth and seventh innings including the third of Lency Delgado's three hits that scored Kevin Maldonado and marked Hatcher with the loss.

In the ninth inning, the Rockies produced runs on a Yolki Pena double and a Cristopher Navarro groundout to cut the deficit to one but with the tying run on third and two outs, Jack Yalowitz's fly ball to right would fall short of the fence and into the glove Luis Mieses for the final out of the game.

With the Rox up 2-1, Grand Junction and Great Falls will conclude their four-game series tomorrow with Mitchell Kilkenny and Dan Metzdorf scheduled to start respectively.

