Raptors 905 vs. Westchester Knicks - Game Highlights
Published on December 16, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)
Raptors 905 YouTube Video
Check out the Raptors 905 Statistics
NBA G League Stories from December 16, 2025
- Teddy Allen Named NBA G League Player of the Week - Rio Grande Valley Vipers
- 905 Become the First Team in League History to Go Undefeated in the Tip-Off Tournament - Raptors 905
- Cleveland Charge announce the Clash at Public Hall Featuring Saint Ignatius and St. Edward Basketball - Cleveland Charge
- Gabe McGlothan Earns NBA Call-Up with Indiana Pacers - Noblesville Boom
- Stars Improve to 11-2 and Clinch West Pod with Win over Valley Suns - Salt Lake City Stars
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Raptors 905 Stories
- 905 Become the First Team in League History to Go Undefeated in the Tip-Off Tournament
- 905 Remain Undefeated, Silencing the Celtics in Maine
- Raptors 905 Overcome 23-Point Deficit to Remain Undefeated
- 905 Set Tip-Off Tournament Record with 11-Game Winning Streak
- Martin Named NBA G League Player of the Week