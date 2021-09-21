Rapid City Signs a Pair

(RAPID CITY, SD) -The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Arizona Coyotes, announced today via a Black Hills Chiropractic Roster Adjustment the addition of two players for the 2021-22 season as defenseman Derek Perl and forward Darren McCormick have each signed on to join Rapid City's roster.

McCormick arrives in Rapid City for what will be his first full season in the ECHL. A native of Buffalo, NY, he has played six seasons as a professional, the majority of which have taken place in the SPHL. Over 160 career SPHL games, he has 83 goals and 54 assists. He led the league with 20 goals in 41 games for the Pensacola Ice Flyers in 2020-21 and was a member of Pensacola's President's Cup championship team.

"I always say that you can't teach scoring, it's a knack that certain players have and Darren has it," said Rush head coach Scott Burt. "He will be given the chance to show what he can do and we are excited to see what he has."

McCormick has seven career ECHL games across stints with the Cincinnati Cyclones and Elmira Jackals. He also played part of the 2019-20 season for Briançon in France's top professional hockey league, Ligue Magnus, where he had six goals and five assists over 15 games.

"I'm extremely grateful and excited for the opportunity to play for the Rush," said McCormick. "I have heard nothing but great things about Rapid City and can't wait to get this season started."

Perl has signed for what will be his first ECHL experience. The 29-year-old defenseman has played three seasons in the SPHL, all of which took place with the Huntsville Havoc. In 147 career SPHL games, Perl has 17 goals, 47 assists and a +22 plus/minus rating, and has been a member of two President's Cup championship teams.

"Derek will be making his ECHL debut but brings the experience of winning two SPHL championships," said Burt. "He skates well and makes a good first pass that will help him get out of trouble in the D-zone. He has worked hard this offseason and will be ready for a tough camp."

Perl has also played overseas in France for Cergy-Pontoise, where he had five goals and 13 assists in 26 games in the 2019-20 season. He appeared in 42 games for Huntsville in 2020-21 and had three goals and seven assists.

"I am very excited to have the opportunity to sign with Rapid City," said Perl." I have heard nothing but great things about the team, city, and fans and am looking forward to getting there and getting started."

