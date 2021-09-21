Grizzlies Preseason Schedule Announced
September 21, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Utah Grizzlies News Release
West Valley City, Utah - The Utah Grizzlies 2021-2022 preseason schedule has been announced. The Grizzlies will play at Idaho on October 15th, 2021 at 7 pm. On October 16, 2021 the Grizzlies will host Idaho at the Weber County Ice Sheet in Ogden at 6:00 pm.
Tickets for the October 16th game in Ogden are available at https://tickets.ogdenmustangs.com/events/18284-utah-grizzlies-game
The regular season begins in Boise on October 22nd at 7:10 pm. The following night is the Grizzlies home opener on October 23rd at 7:10 pm. Tickets for every Grizzlies regular season and playoff game are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000. The Grizzlies 5 game pack ensures tickets to the biggest home games of the season, starting at just $65.
2021-2022 Preseason Schedule
October 15, 2021 - Utah at Idaho. 7:10 pm. Idaho Central Arena. Tickets only available to Idaho Steelheads season ticket holders.
October 16, 2021 - Idaho at Utah. Weber County Ice Sheet. Ogden, Utah.
Tickets: https://tickets.ogdenmustangs.com/events/18284-utah-grizzlies-game
