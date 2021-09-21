Grizzlies Preseason Schedule Announced

September 21, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Utah Grizzlies News Release







West Valley City, Utah - The Utah Grizzlies 2021-2022 preseason schedule has been announced. The Grizzlies will play at Idaho on October 15th, 2021 at 7 pm. On October 16, 2021 the Grizzlies will host Idaho at the Weber County Ice Sheet in Ogden at 6:00 pm.

Tickets for the October 16th game in Ogden are available at https://tickets.ogdenmustangs.com/events/18284-utah-grizzlies-game

The regular season begins in Boise on October 22nd at 7:10 pm. The following night is the Grizzlies home opener on October 23rd at 7:10 pm. Tickets for every Grizzlies regular season and playoff game are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000. The Grizzlies 5 game pack ensures tickets to the biggest home games of the season, starting at just $65.

2021-2022 Preseason Schedule

October 15, 2021 - Utah at Idaho. 7:10 pm. Idaho Central Arena. Tickets only available to Idaho Steelheads season ticket holders.

October 16, 2021 - Idaho at Utah. Weber County Ice Sheet. Ogden, Utah.

Tickets: https://tickets.ogdenmustangs.com/events/18284-utah-grizzlies-game

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from September 21, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.