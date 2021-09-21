Heartlanders Announce Preseason Schedule

Coralville, Iowa - The Iowa Heartlanders, proud ECHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild and Iowa Wild, will play the Kansas City Mavericks at Cable Dahmer Arena in an ECHL preseason contest on Fri., Oct. 15 at 7:00 p.m. The Mavericks are ECHL affiliates of the Calgary Flames.

The tune-up game is the Heartlanders only exhibition contest before Opening Night at Xtream Arena on Friday, October 22nd at 7:00 p.m., the first regular season game in Heartlanders history. Tickets are available at ShopHeartlanders.com/collections/tickets.

The road preseason game will be broadcasted live on the Heartlanders website, with details to be announced in the coming weeks.

The Heartlanders' AHL affiliate, the Iowa Wild, will host the Rockford IceHogs for an AHL preseason game Oct. 8 at 7:00 p.m. at Xtream Arena in the first professional hockey game in the new building, presented by the Iowa City Area Sports Commission. Tickets are available for the Fri., Oct. 8 game by calling the Heartlanders box office at 319-569-4625 or by visiting https://bit.ly/XtreamArenaPreseason.

