Icemen Add Size up Front with the Addition of Vladislav Mikhalchuk

Forward Vladislav Mikhalchuk with the Wheeling Nailers

JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's New York Rangers and the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack announced today that the team has agreed to terms with forward Vladislav Mikhalchuk (mick-ALL-chuck) for the 2021-22 season.

Mikhalchuk, 21, joins the Icemen after recording five points (2g, 3a) in 19 games with the Wheeling Nailers (ECHL) last season. Prior to turning pro, the 6-4, 179-pound forward compiled 115 points (51g, 64a) in three seasons with the Western Hockey League's (WHL) Prince George Cougars. The Minsk, Belarus resident also made one appearance overseas in the KHL with the Nizhny Novgorod Torpedo in 2020.

"Vlad got a taste of pro hockey last season and learned what it takes to be a pro," said Icemen Head Coach Nick Luukko. "He's a big power forward that plays with an edge. We're excited to see him grow as a player and as a person this season."

Mikhalchuk will join Ara Nazarian (F), Abbott Girduckis (F), Travis Howe (F), Derek Lodermeier (F), Ben Hawerchuk (F), Christopher Brown (F), Craig Martin (F), Jacob Friend (D), Croix Evingson (D), Jacob Panetta (D) and Charles Williams (G) as players who have agreed to terms with the Icemen for the 2021-22 season.

