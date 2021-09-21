Mariners Sign Santos, Bouthillier

September 21, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Maine Mariners News Release









Forward Mathew Santos with Ryerson University

(Maine Mariners) Forward Mathew Santos with Ryerson University(Maine Mariners)

PORTLAND, ME - The Mariners added two more players to their 2021-22 roster on Tuesday, announcing the signings of forward Mathew Santos and goaltender Zachary Bouthillier. Santos becomes the second Ryerson University alumnus to sign in as many weeks while Bouthillier, a former NHL draft pick, is the first goaltender on the roster.

Mathew Santos is a 26-year-old forward from Etobicoke, ON who has played in the Ontario Hockey League, the ECHL, and USports. From 2013-16, he was with the OHL's North Bay Batallion, where he averaged more than a point-per-game in his final season of 2015-16, when he registered 69 points (29 goals, 40 assists) in 64 games. He was also an alternate captain that season.

Santos jumped into the ECHL with the Toledo Walleye in 2016-17, appearing in 49 games, scoring six goals and adding six assists. After not playing in 2017-18, he enrolled at Ryerson University, where he joined the Rams for the 2018-19 and 2019-20 seasons. Each year he was in the top two on the team in scoring, totaling 79 points in 54 career USports games. Santos was a Ryerson teammate of forward Devon Paliani, who signed with the Mariners last week.

Zachary Bouthillier is the first goaltender in the mix, joining the Mariners from the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League. In the "Q," Bouthillier spent time with three different organizations. In 2016-17 with the Shawinigan Cataractes, he posted impressive stats as a rookie, with a record of 11-2-4, a 3.09 goals-against average, and a .889 save percentage. Prior to the start of the 2017-18 season, Bouthillier was dealt to the

Chicoutimi Saguenéens. Despite having average regular season numbers, he was fantastic in six playoff games with a 2.76 GAA and a sparkling .931 SV%. The following summer he was selected in the 7th round of the NHL Entry Draft by the Toronto Maple Leafs.

The young netminder, now just 21 years old, was traded again in midway through the 2018-19 season. He went from Chicoutimi to the Saint John Sea Dogs, where he took on a heavy workload over his final two seasons. In the 2019-20 campaign, he played in 45 games, and faced 1,740 shots, the second highest number in the QMJHL that season. Prior to last season, Bouthillier joined the University of Quebec-Trois-Rivieres (USports), but the team did not play due to the pandemic.

The Mariners have now announced a total of thirteen players to the 2021-22 roster.

The Mariners are now proud affiliates of the Boston Bruins and begin their 2021-22 season, presented by Hannaford To Go on October 22nd, with the home opener against the Worcester Railers, sponsored by Skowhegan Savings. The full schedule can be found here. Full season, half season, 12-game mini plans, and 10-ticket flex plans, as well as group tickets are available now. Single game tickets will go on sale September 29th. More information on current ticketing options is available by calling 833-GO-MAINE, emailing mariners-sales@comcastspectacor.com, or by visiting MarinersOfMaine.com.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from September 21, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.