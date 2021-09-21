Steelheads Host Grizzlies for Preseason Exhibition on October 15

BOISE, Idaho - The Idaho Steelheads, proud members of the ECHL, will host the Utah Grizzlies on Friday, Oct. 15 at 7:10 p.m. for a preseason exhibition game as part of a home-and-home preseason weekend.

The annual home-and-home preseason weekend began in 2009 and enters its 12th season following the one-year hiatus last year. In that time, the Steelheads own a 12-8-2 record through their 22 preseason meetings with wins in four of their last six contests. In 2019-20, the Steelheads split their two games with the road team winning each meeting for the second-straight weekend. Preseason games provide an opportunity for coaches to evaluate players in game situations during their respective training camps while helping to reignite the western rivalry prior to Opening Night on Friday, Oct. 22 at Idaho Central Arena.

The home event is open only to Steelheads Partial and Full-Season Ticket Holders as part of their ticket plans. Preseason tickets will be sent by mail to all Steelheads Ticket Holders, and full ticket plans can be obtained at the Reunion Game Meet & Greet on Friday, Oct. 8 beginning at 7:00 p.m. Details of the pick-up will be sent with those preseason tickets.

The road game will be played at the Weber County Ice Sheet in Ogden, Utah at 6:00 p.m. and is open to the public. Tickets to that game can be purchased here.

2021 Preseason Schedule:

Friday, October 15 vs. Utah Grizzlies - 7:10 p.m. - Idaho Central Arena

Saturday, October 16 @ Utah Grizzlies - 6:00 p.m. - Weber County Ice Sheet (Ogden, UT)

