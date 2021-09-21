K-Wings Sign Big Forward Greg Betzold

KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Columbus Blue Jackets, and Head Coach Nick Bootland announced Tuesday the team signed forward Greg Betzold for the 2021-22 season.

Betzold, 26, returns to the ice after sitting out the 2020-21 season. He initially signed with the K-Wings during the summer in 2020 after Kalamazoo acquired the power forward in a trade with the Kansas City Mavericks. Betzold's 2019-20 season was cut short due to injury after just 11 games, but he posted career-high numbers for the Mavericks in 2018-19, scoring 25 goals and 56 points.

"I feel like a little kid waking up on Christmas morning," said Betzold. "I couldn't be more excited to get to Kalamazoo and get started."

The 6-foot-3, 203-pound forward has 97 points (42 goals, 55 assists) in 173 ECHL games over four seasons with Kansas City, Elmira and Cincinnati. Prior to turning pro, the West Chester, Ohio native spent four seasons with the Ontario Hockey League's Peterborough Petes.

"Greg is a big power forward with a good shot and skill," said Bootland. "He is a locker room glue guy. He brings energy every day to the rink and it becomes contagious."

The K-Wings begin training camp Oct. 7 at Wings Event Center and host the Toledo Walleye in preseason action Friday, Oct. 15 at 7:00 p.m. Tickets for the preseason game are free for K-Wings Season Ticket Holders and are on sale for just $5 for the general public HERE.

Kalamazoo opens the 2021-22 season at 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 23 against the Toledo Walleye at Wings Event Center.

