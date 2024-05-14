Ramirez's Monster Night Comes Up Short in Tuesday Night Barn Burner Versus Portland

The Somerset Patriots were defeated by the Portland Sea Dogs on Tuesday night by a final score of 11-10 at TD Bank Ballpark.

The Patriots trailed by as many as six runs in the game, but scored runs in six separate innings to ultimately strand the tying runs on base to end the eighth and ninth innings.

RHP Trystan Vrieling (4.2 IP, 9 H, 9 ER, 2 BB, 3 K, 1 HR) was tagged with his fourth straight losing decision, after allowing career-highs in hits and runs.

RHP Tommy Kahnle (1.0 IP, 3 K) came on in relief to pitch the sixth inning in his third overall game of MLB rehab and struck out the side on 10 pitches.

RHP Carlos Gomez (1.0 IP) pitched a hitless ninth inning for the Patriots, lowering his ERA to 0.59 (1 ER/15.1 IP) and his WHIP to 0.72.

SS Oswald Peraza (0-for-3, R, BB) played in his fifth overall game of MLB rehab, starting at shortstop and playing all seven innings that he was scheduled to for the Patriots.

C Agustin Ramirez (4-for-5, 5 RBI, 2 R, HR, K, SB) capped the night's scoring with his 12th home run of the season in the bottom of the ninth inning.

Ramirez's 12 home runs lead all Eastern League batters and come in at the 2nd-highest total in Minor League Baseball.

Ramirez's four hits matched his career-best mark (7/12/22) and tied the most by a Patriot in a game this season (Grant Richardson, 5/2 vs. NH).

His 5 RBIs were one short of a career-high and set the most in a game by a Patriot this season. Ramirez's 29 RBI now lead the Eastern League.

Ramirez also continues to pace the Eastern League with 72 TB and 26 R, while he's tied for the league lead with 22 BB (tied with teammate Ben Rice).

He leads the Patriots and ranks among the Eastern League leaders with a .637 SLG (2nd), 1.041 OPS (2nd), 16 XBH (T-2nd), 32 H (T-6th), and a .404 OBP (8th).

Ramirez also stole his seventh base of the season, tying Spencer Jones for the Patriots' team lead.

RF Grant Richardson (2-for-4, 2 R, 2. K) pieced together his ninth multi-hit game of the season, tying for the second-most on the team (Benjamin Cowles).

