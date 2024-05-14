Ticket Prices Just a Dime-A-Degree on Wednesday

Portland, Maine - The Portland Sea Dogs will let Mother Nature determine the price of a Sea Dogs general admission ticket on Wednesday, May 15th. Fans will pay just a "Dime-A-Degree" for general admission tickets for any home game during the 2024 season.

The temperature at 9:00 AM on May 15th at Hadlock Field in Portland, Maine will determine the ticket price for the day. For example, if the 9:00 AM temperature is 55 degrees Fahrenheit, all general admission tickets sold that day will be priced at $5.50. General admission tickets are normally $14.00 for Adults and $11.00 for kids & seniors.

The specially priced tickets will be available at the Hadlock Field ticket office, by phone at 207-879-9500, and online at www.seadogs.com. The Hadlock Field ticket office closes at 5:00 PM for phone and in-person sales. However, the offer will be available online at seadogs.com until 11:59 PM on May 15th.

There is no limit on the number of tickets purchased and all general admission tickets for any 2024 Sea Dogs home game is eligible for the special rate. Group ticket purchases are also eligible for this special rate; providing payment in full is received on May 15th.

Shortly after 9:00 AM on May 15th, the Sea Dogs will alert fans to the temperature determining the cost of a general admission ticket for the day. Fans will be able to get this information at www.seadogs.com, the Sea Dogs' social media sites including Facebook and Twitter, and by signing up for the Sea Dogs' Email Newsletter.

