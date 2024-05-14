Squirrels, Fightin Phils Postponed on Tuesday

RICHMOND, Va. - Tuesday's game between the Richmond Flying Squirrels and the Reading Fightin Phils has been postponed due to rain.

The game will be made up as part of a single-admission doubleheader on Thursday at The Diamond with first pitch for Game 1 set for 5:05 p.m. The gates will open at 4:30 p.m. The doubleheader will consist of two seven-inning games.

Fans who had tickets for Tuesday's night's postponed game can exchange them for tickets to any remaining 2024 Flying Squirrels home game (based on availability). Tickets can be exchanged at the Flying Squirrels ticket office or by phone at 804-359-3866.

The series will begin on Wednesday night at The Diamond with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m. with Wine & K9s. Fans can enjoy $5 glasses of wine at $6 wine slushies from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Plus, dogs are admitted free for every Wednesday home game.

Tickets are on sale online at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets , by phone at 804-359-3866 (FUNN) or in person at the Flying Squirrels ticket office.

