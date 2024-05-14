Ducks and Tolentino Walk off Curve 2-1

May 14, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Milan Tolentino's RBI single caps the comeback and gives the Akron RubberDucks the 2-1 walk-off win over the Altoona Curve on Tuesday afternoon at Canal Park.

Turning Point

After trailing most of the game, the RubberDucks' offense came alive in the ninth. After the Curve's pitching staff walked Aaron Bracho and Koby Huff , Joe Naranjo hit a ball up the middle for an RBI single that tied the game. The next at bat, Tolentino followed with an RBI single of his own between the first and second base gap to give Akron the 2-1 win.

Mound Presence

Aaron Davenport got the start for the RubberDucks and ran into some early trouble allowing three hits including a solo home run over his first four innings of work. The right-hander settled in not allowing a baserunner the rest of the way to finish the afternoon striking out six while allowing just the one run over seven innings of work.

The bullpen was dominant for Akron in the final two innings. Lenny Torres Jr. tossed a perfect eighth with two strikeouts. Andrew Walters tossed a perfect ninth with two strikeouts to keep the Ducks within a run.

Duck Tales

Akron's offense was quiet until the eighth inning, when Kahlil Watson hit a two-out double down the left field line, moving Christian Cairo , who was walked earlier in the inning, to third. But Altoona was able to escape that late inning jam by getting an inning ending groundout.

Notebook

Third walk-off win for the RubberDucks this season for the RubberDucks...Halpin's fourth inning double extended his hitting streak to 11 games...Game Time: 2:09...Attendance: 8,031.

On the Pond

The RubberDucks will continue their series at Canal Park against the Altoona Curve on Wednesday, May 15 at 6:35 p.m. Akron left-hander Ryan Webb (1-2, 2.97 ERA) will get the start against Altoona righty Po-Yu Chen (0-2, 5.19 ERA). The game broadcast is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, and akronrubberducks.com , and available on Bally Live. Tickets for all RubberDucks home games, are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets.

