Sea Dogs Slug Their Way to 11-10 Win Over Somerset

May 14, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Portland Sea Dogs News Release







Brdgewater, New Jersey- The Portland Sea Dogs (18-14) slug their way to an 11-10 win over the Somerset Patriots (16-17) on Tuesday night. The eleven-run affair ties for the most runs scored in a game this season.

Roman Anthony clubbed his third homer of the season while going two-for-five on the day. Marcelo Mayer went three-for-five with a pair of doubles to now tie for the most doubles across the minors (15). Kyle Teel went three-for-four while Mickey Gasper launched his third homer of the season. Felix Cepeda earns sixth save to tie for league-lead.

Portland took a 3-0 lead in the top of the first highlighted by a pair of doubles from Mayer (14) and Teel (6). Teel would score Anthony and Mayer with a two-run double to left field before an RBI single from Eddinson Paulino would bring him home.

In the bottom of the inning, Somerset would score a pair of runs after an RBI single from Agustin Ramirez along with a sacrifice fly off the bat of Benjamin Cowles.

Anthony clubbed his third homer of the season to right center field in the top of the second inning. The two-run shot would give Portland a 5-2 lead.

Somerset countered with a pair of runs in the bottom of the inning. An RBI groundout from Elijah Dunham along with an RBI groundout from Spencer Jones would put the Patriots within one.

Matthew Lugo lined his sixth double of the season to left field to bring in Teel in the top of the third inning.

Portland went on to score four runs in the top of the fifth inning after an RBI single from Teel along with an RBI groundout from Lugo. A wild pitch would score Nick Yorke from third to give Portland a 9-4 lead. Gasper highlighted the inning with a solo shot to right field to mark his third of the season. The former Yankee farmhand extended a 10-4 lead.

In the bottom of the inning, an RBI single from Agustin Ramirez would put the Patriots within four.

Dunham singled to right field to score a run in the bottom of the sixth inning but Portland held on, 10-7.

In the top of the seventh, Teel singled to put one on before a walk from Yorke. Both would advance on a balk call before Lugo struck out swinging at the plate before reaching on a passed ball. Teel would score on the play and Portland led, 11-7.

Ramirez singled in the bottom of the inning to score a run before a sacrifice fly to right field off the bat of Cowles would bring home Ramirez.

In the bottom of the ninth inning, Ramirez launched a solo homer to right center field put Portland held on to secure the series opener, 11-10

RHP Hunter Dobbins (3-1, 3.77 ERA) earned the win after pitching 5.0 innings allowing six runs on six hits while walking three and striking out five. Felix Cepeda (6) earned the save after pitching 2.0 innings allowing one run on two hits while walking two and striking out three. RHP Trystan Vrieling (2-4, 4.99 ERA) was issued the loss after pitching 4.2 innings allowing nine runs on nine hits while walking two and striking out three.

The Sea Dogs return to TD Bank Ballpark, tomorrow, May 15th, 2024 for game two of a six-game series with the Somerset Patriots. First pitch for game two is slated for 11:05am. RHP Angel Bastardo (0-3, 4.00 ERA) will start for Portland while Somerset will give the ball to RHP Blane Abeyta (1-3, 5.81 ERA).

