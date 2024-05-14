Reading and Richmond Postponed Tuesday Night

(Richmond, VA) - Tuesday night's matchup between the Reading Fightin Phils and Richmond Flying Squirrels has been postponed. The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Thursday, beginning at 5:05 p.m. Both games will be seven innings.

The Fightin Phils and Flying Squirrels return to the field Wednesday at 6:35 p.m. and a video stream is available via MiLB TV or the Bally Live App.

Reading returns home from Tuesday, May 21 through Sunday, May 26, for a six-game series against the Binghamton Rumble Ponies (Mets). Tuesday is a School Kid Education Day, thanks to Rip It Baseballtown Charities and MLB Playdown. On Wednesday, Capital Blue Cross Hard Work in School Tickets are accepted. Friday night features fireworks, presented by Feesers. Saturday is the first Carpenter MEGA Blast Fireworks show of the season, thanks to Penn State Health St. Joseph. The series concludes on Sunday with an appearance from Ed's Dinosaurs Live, presented by Pepsi. To buy tickets, call 610-370-BALL, go to rphils.com/tickets , or in person at the Customers Bank Ticket Office. The Fightin Phils Brentwood Industries Team Store is open both in-person and online 24/7 at rphils.com/shop .

