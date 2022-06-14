Rally Falls Short as Boomers Drop Opener

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. - The 2021 Frontier League Champion Schaumburg Boomers plated five runs in the seventh to draw within striking distance but suffered a 13-7 loss to the Evansville Otters in the opener of a homestand on Tuesday night.

Evansville grabbed an early lead by scoring three runs in the first and two in the second to open a 5-0 advantage and chase starter Shumpei Yoshikawa. Brett Milazzo singled home the first run for the Boomers in the bottom of the second, extending his on-base streak to a team high 22 games. Chase Dawson singled home a run in the fifth as the Boomers pulled within 5-2 but Evansville plated five runs in the sixth and one in the seventh to lead 11-2.

Dawson tripled home three in the bottom of the seventh as the Boomers scored five to force Evansville deeper into the bullpen and pull within 11-7. The triple was the ninth of the year for Dawson to equal his team record set in 96 games last year. Jeffrey Baez hit a two-run homer in the ninth to put the game away. Baez tallied five hits in the contest.

Yoshikawa suffered the loss. Aaron Glickstein tossed three scoreless frames, fanning four as the team used five pitchers in the defeat. Dawson finished with three hits and four RBIs in the defeat. Schaumburg stole four bases in the game with Alec Craig taking two.

The Boomers (14-13) conclude the brief two-game set tomorrow night at 6:30pm on Stranger Things Night and an All-You-Can-Eat Wednesday. Dress up as your favorite characters from Stranger Things for a chance to win prizes plus upside-down fun all game! Fans can purchase a wristband for $12 for All You Can Eat hot dogs, peanuts, and popcorn. Game ticket required. RHP Kyle Arjona (1-2, 4.85) starts for the Boomers against RHP Justin Watland (1-2, 2.73). Tickets for the 2022 season are on sale now! Visit boomersbaseball.com.

