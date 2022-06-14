Middendorf Purchased by Brewers

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. - It is with great pleasure that the 2021 Frontier League Champion Schaumburg Boomers announce that starting pitcher Ryan Middendorf has been purchased by the Milwaukee Brewers.

"We are very excited for Middendorf to receive this opportunity," 10th Year Manager Jamie Bennett said. "He has worked extremely hard to get where he is and is very deserving. He's a heck of a competitor and we look forward to watching has career continue."

Middendorf established himself as one of the top starters in the league this season, leading the league in strikeouts following his final outing with the Boomers. The right-handed pitcher posted three consecutive starts with double-digit strikeouts, fanning 12 on May 26 against the Empire State Greys, carrying a one-hit shutout into the ninth. Middendorf flirted with a no-hitter in his final outing with the team on June 8 against Gateway, not allowing a hit for the first 5.2 innings while finishing with 11 strikeouts.

For the season, Middendorf struck out 40 batters in 33.1 innings over five starts. The Ohio native owned a 3-1 record with a 2.70 ERA and had strung together four consecutive quality starts. Middendorf started the home opener for the Boomers this season and struck out 37 batters in his final four starts over 28.1 innings, working at least eight innings twice.

Middendorf initially joined the Boomers in 2021 after being selected seventh overall at the Frontier League Draft out of Lake Erie College. Middendorf established himself as one of the top pitchers and rookies in the league, matching the team record by winning 11 contests, tied for second in the league. Middendorf finished with 117.1 innings, fourth in the league, after pitching an entire college season. Middendorf made 19 starts and finished with a 3.14 ERA, striking out 90. Middendorf tossed a pair of complete game shutouts during the 2021 season, helping the Boomers to a fourth Frontier League Championship.

Middendorf is headed to Arizona to re-unite with Connor Reed, Pitching Coach for the Boomers in 2021 who now works with the Brewers. Jake Cousins, who pitched for the Boomers in 2019, had his contract purchased by the Brewers and became the first Schaumburg player to reach the big leagues in 2021. Middendorf is the first member of the 2022 team to have his contract purchased after several members of the 2021 team joined the affiliated ranks.

The Boomers (14-12) will return home tonight against Evansville to open a five game homestand packed with fun. Tonight night is Educator Appreciation Night and $1 Hot Dog Night.

