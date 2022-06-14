Brocato, Y'alls Stun Grizzlies to Win Series Opener

SAUGET, IL - Down by two runs in the top of the ninth inning and down to his final strike, Anthony Brocato hit a go-ahead three-run home run to left field to give Florence a 7-6 lead and ultimately the win, stunning the Gateway Grizzlies Tuesday night at GCS Credit Union Ballpark.

Brocato had been 0-4 tonight prior to that home run, his sixth of the season. He was robbed of extra bases in his previous at-bat on a diving catch in left field by Andrew Penner - a hit that would have gone for extra bases and would have at least scored one run - but he certainly got some revenge with his jack in the ninth. Five of Brocato's past six hits have been home runs.

Joe Dougherty worked around a Pete Zimmerman single and a throwing error in the ninth inning to preserve the lead and to pick up his fourth save of the season. It was the first half inning in which the team that allowed runs in one half inning did not score its own runs to tie or take the lead in the next half inning. Each team had the answer for the other team's runs immediately all night until Dougherty's save.

With the win, Florence has won three games in a row while Gateway (13-15) has lost four in a row. Ian Bibiloni launched his first professional home run to get the Y'alls on the board and later had a RBI single. The rookie has five hits in his first two games with the Y'alls. Casey Combs hit a home run for Florence, and Brennan Price knocked a RBI single to account for the Y'alls scoring.

The Y'alls (10-17) committed five errors in the game and had to strand nine Grizzlies on the bases. Isaac Benard and Trevor Achenbach each hit a home run for Gateway. Jackson Pritchard and Jay Prather had a RBI hit apiece. Prather had a four-hit night, and Benard had three of his own.

Cameron Pferrer earns the win for Florence in his professional debut, and Reed Hayes draws the loss after allowing the Brocato home run. Each starting pitcher - Steven Ridings for Gateway and Billy Damon for Florence - lasted five 1/3 innings with three runs allowed.

The two teams must set their early alarms tomorrow, Wednesday June 15, for a 10:45 AM CDT first pitch. The Y'alls have yet to announce a pitcher, and Gateway will go with Sam Gardner.

