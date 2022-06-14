Otters Infielder Mattis Signed by Diamondbacks

EVANSVILLE, Ind. - The Evansville Otters have announced that infielder Gary Mattis has been signed by the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Mattis, from Broward County, Fla., was in his second season with the Otters after joining midseason during the 2021 campaign for Evansville.

This season, Mattis has batted .260 with three home runs, 16 RBIs, and swiped 17 bags. He has also made multiple highlight reel plays while playing second base.

"Arizona was very familiar with Gary's unique skill set - power, speed and the ability to play multiple positions," Otters manager Andy McCauley said. "The Diamondbacks previously saw a sample of what he can do after inviting him to an offseason workout."

While in Evansville, Mattis displayed his versatility playing multiple infield positions and became the Otters' leadoff hitter in the lineup.

Within his first couple of games in an Otters uniform last season, he also showed a knack for getting extra-base hits.

"We are thrilled for Gary getting this opportunity with the Diamondbacks," McCauley said. "It's great to see him be our second signed player within a week. We wish him the best of luck with the Diamondbacks organization."

In his career and two seasons with the Otters, Mattis totaled a .282 batting average with the three home runs, 35 runs driven in, and 39 stolen bases.

Mattis is the third MLB signee for the Otters in 2022, joining pitchers Braden Scott and Tim Holdgrafer who signed with the Toronto Blue Jays and Kansas City Royals organizations, respectively.

Mattis is the first position player for the Otters to sign with an MLB organization out of Evansville since Taylor Lane with the New York Mets in 2019.

The Otters have sent 85 players to affiliated organizations out of Evansville.

The Evansville Otters are the 2006 and 2016 Frontier League champions.

The Otters play all home games at historic Bosse Field, located at 23 Don Mattingly Way in Evansville, Ind. Stay up to date with the Evansville Otters by visiting evansvilleotters.com, or follow the Otters on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

For more information, visit evansvilleotters.com or call (812) 435-8686.

