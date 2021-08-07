Rainiers Rally Reels in Reno, 10-9 in 10 Innings

Reno, NV - The Tacoma Rainiers (45-35) are a season-best 10 games over .500 and within three games of the first place Reno Aces (48-32), after a wild 10-9 win in 10 innings on Friday night at Greater Nevada Field. Reno rallied with seven straight runs from down 7-2, only to see the Rainiers rally themselves with two in the ninth to tie it, before taking it in the 10th. Tacoma hit three more home runs, giving them eight long balls and 23 runs through the first two games of this series, as they improved to 6-2 on the road trip.

Jose Marmolejos led off the second inning being hit by a pitch, and Jose Godoy blasted his sixth homer to right field for a 2-0 Tacoma lead. It was 3-0 a batter later when Jantzen Witte smacked a solo shot to right, his ninth home run and the third time in two games the Rainiers have gone back-to-back (eighth time this season). Godoy was involved in consecutive homers for the second time in two nights.

The score was 3-1 a half-inning later when Reno's Henry Ramos led the home second with a homer (7) to the alley in right. In the fifth, Donovan Walton went deep for the second time in two days as well, his fifth Triple-A homer of 2021. The one out solo bomb put the Rainiers back up by three.

With Tacoma leading 5-1 in the fifth, the Aces added a run on a Josh Rojas sacrifice fly; Rojas was on his first day of an MLB rehab assignment in Reno. In the sixth, Tacoma went back up by three; Godoy led off with a double, and Jack Reinheimer came through with a big two-out double to left field to score the run. It was 7-2 after Walton drove in another run, the third Rainiers double of the inning off the wall in right.

Reno surged to tie it with five runs during the home side of the sixth. Singles by Seth Beer and Jamie Ritchie, and a Jose Herrera double accounted for the RBI in the inning; two more runs scored on a groundout and error, tying the game 7-7. In the bottom of the seventh, Andrew Young, who began the rally in the sixth with a double and run, singled home Illdemaro Vargas (3-for-4) after his double, and the Aces took their first lead of the night, 8-7.

Reno's Nick Heath lasered a homer to right field in the home half of the eighth, the Aces' second homer of the night for what looked like an insurance run at 9-7. But in the ninth, Godoy delivered his third and fourth RBI (season-high), dropping a two-out single into left, scoring Marcus Wilson (single) and Taylor Trammell (walk), evening the score 9-9. The contest went to extras after Tacoma's Brian Schlitter retired the side in order in the ninth.

10TH INNING

Witte began the 10th as Tacoma's automatic runner at second base. He scored when a Luis Liberato bunt resulted in a throwing error by pitcher Keegan Curtis, before Curtis settled down to strike out a pair and escape any further damage. In the bottom of the 10th Schlitter clamped down once again, freezing the runner at second with a pair of groundouts, and notched his third strikeout of the night (2.0 IP) to end it. The Rainiers are 3-3 in extras in 2021.

Tacoma will next be in action on Saturday night at Reno, a 6:35 PT first pitch. RHP Robert Dugger is scheduled to start for the Rainiers, opposite Aces RHP Humberto Castellanos.

Rainiers broadcaster Mike Curto will have full coverage on TacomaRainiers.com. All 2021 Rainiers games, home and away, can also be heard for free on the MiLB First Pitch app. HD video broadcasts of every home game can be viewed with an MiLB.TV subscription. (Use code: RAINIERS to save $10 on an annual subscription.

