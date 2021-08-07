Johnson Leads Bees to 6-2 Win over Aviators

Brian Johnson tossed six scoreless innings to lead the Salt Lake Bees to a 6-2 win over the Las Vegas Aviators on Friday night. Johnson (3-3) allowed just two hits and struck out a season-high seven batters. The Bees took a 2-0 lead in the first without the benefit of a hit. Luis Rengifo and Matt Thaiss opened the inning with walks and advanced to second and third on a wild pitch. Jose Rojas brought home Rengifo with a sacrifice fly and Thaiss scored on a ground out by Kean Wong.

Salt Lake would score three runs in the third on an RBI single by Wong and a two-run single by Preston Palmeiro. Michael Stefanic would close out the scoring with a solo homer in the fourth. Stefanic would lead the Bees with three hits and one run batted in.

