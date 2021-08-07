Aces Notes

If You're Sad and You Know It, Clap Your Hands (clap clap):

The Aces lost their season-high fourth-straight game with a 10-9 extra-inning defeat to the Tacoma Rainiers on Friday.

Reno mounted a comeback to erase a five-run deficit, marking the 18th time this season it has wiped away an opponent's lead of three or more runs. The Biggest Little City's team holds a 13-5 record in such games.

Nick Heath and Seth Beer extended their hitting streaks to seven and four, respectively, while combining to go 3-for-9 with a pair of runs scored and a trio of RBIs.

Miguel Aguilar blew his first save of the season after going a perfect 15-for-15 in such opportunities, setting a franchise record to start a season.

Junior Garcia and Luis Castillo will be bringing their Olympic bronze medals back to the states after Team Dominican Republic downed the Republic of Korea, 10-6, last night. Castillo made his fifth appearance in the medal match on Friday, going 0.1 innings and fielding his only out of the game for a 1-3 putout. The Aces' reliever boasted a 1-1 record with a save and a trio of strikeouts in Tokyo.

Garcia tossed a perfect inning with one punchout in his only appearance against the United States in the quarterfinals.

Pop Goes the Aces:

McCarthy has been on a tear since July 23, slashing .174/.273/.384 entering the contest. Since then, the Aces' outfielder bumped his slash line to .234/.322/.406 following a 16-for-46 showing for a .347 batting average along with a trio of RBIs and nine runs scored in 13 appearances.

Ramos has been on fire since July 1, boasting a .380/.462/.587 slash line while going 35-for-92 at the dish in 26 games. Of his 35 base knocks, 26 have been singles to along with five home runs, four doubles, 19 RBIs and 21 runs scored.

After a slow start to his Triple-A career, Jose Herrera has been one of the Aces' hottest hitters. Reno's catcher is slashing .315/.432/.466 with 23 hits, 17 RBIs and nine tallies in 25 appearances.

After a rough first month in MiLB's top level, Humberto Mejia turned around his season in July by bringing his ERA down from 70.20 to 6.13 in just seven starts. Since July 1, Mejia holds a perfect 3-0 record while surrendering 12 runs on 32 hits and punching out 31 batters in 34 innings of work.

Brandyn Sittinger has been a solid option for Blake Lalli out of the bullpen since the start of July. In 10 appearances since July 1, the right-hander boasts a 1.69 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 10.2 innings of work. The Aces' reliever has allowed two runs on seven hits while compiling five holds and one save.

Ildemaro Vargas leads all Aces with 15 hits over the last 10 games, nine of which have gone for two bases. The veteran infielder is second on the team with eight RBIs and eight runs scored over that span, sitting just behind Ramos with nine runs batted in and nine tallies.

Rain, Rain, Go Away:

Tacoma has won eight of its last 10, having outscored its opponents, 67-33, while allowing more than four runs on just two occasions.

Kristopher Negron's club has a 14-run differential, 23-9, against his former team through two games.

The Rainiers sit just three games back of its division-leading opponent but, hold a 21-17 record on the road.

Jose Marmalejos sits atop the Triple-A leaderboard with his .365 batting average and while his .460 on-base percentage, .709 slugging percentage and 1.169 OPS rank second in MiLB's highest level. Over his last 10 games, the Rainiers' infielder is slashing a .424/.535/.667 after going 14-for-33 with 13 RBIs and 11 runs scored.

Robert Dugger will take on the Aces for the second time this season. The Rainiers' right-hander did not make it past the third inning in his only start against the Aces, allowing six runs on eight hits on July 3.

Reno's Humberto Castellanos will look to avenge his only loss in Triple-A this season. Tacoma chased the 23-year-old on May 31 with two outs in the second inning while striking out a pair of Rainiers.

The Wheels on the Bus Go Round and Round:

The Aces are the only team to reach the 200-run plateau in the seventh inning or later, tallying 211 ticks. Reno also leads Triple-A with a .314 batting average, 293 hits, 44 home runs, 55 doubles and 11 triples after the sixth frame.

With its Minor League-leading 211 tallies and .314 batting average in the seventh inning or later, the Biggest Little City's team has 23 more runs than Beloit and Rancho Cucamonga with 188 and 31 more points than second-best Quad City with a .283 mark.

Lalli's squad remains in third place in all of professional baseball with 55 runs scored in the ninth inning, trailing the Tampa Bay Rays with 57 tallies and the Montgomery Biscuits with 56. Reno reclaimed the top spot in MiLB with a .316 batting average, ahead of the Buffalo Bisons with a .308 mark.

Reno also holds a 7-3 mark in contests when Seth Beer knocks a pitch out of the park and a 16-4 record when the first baseman smacks a double.

