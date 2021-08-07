OKC Prevails as Albuquerque Falls Short in the Ninth

Dodgers 6 (42-38), Isotopes 4 (37-43) - Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park

AT THE DISH: Eight Isotopes recorded a hit on Friday, though no one in Albuquerque's lineup registered a multi-hit game ... Entering the game as a defensive replacement in the fifth inning, Ryan Vilade finished the game 0-for-3, ending his career-best 15-game hitting streak ... Rio Ruiz extended his Triple-A hitting streak to 11 games.

TOEING THE RUBBER: Albuquerque starter Frank Duncan (3-1, 3.13) took his first loss of the season in Triple-A, allowing four runs over 4.0 innings. He left the game after taking a comebacker off of his lower body ... Jesus Tinoco tossed two scoreless frames out of the bullpen ... Heath Holder allowed two runs over his inning of work ... Antonio Santos and Nelson Gonzalez each recorded a scoreless inning in relief.

TOPES TIDBITS: Despite the loss, Albuquerque has won 22 of their last 32 games and eight of their last 10 ... The Isotopes played as the Dukes on Saturday and are now 7-4 in specialty uniforms and 5-4 when playing as an alter-ego.

ON DECK: The Isotopes continue their six-game series with the Dodgers on Sunday when José Mujica (2-6, 6.79) takes the hill. First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 p.m.

