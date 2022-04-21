Rainiers Ground Space Cowboys on Wednesday, 4-2

Sam Haggerty takes a big swing for the Tacoma Rainiers

(Tacoma Rainiers, Credit: Jeff Halstead)

Tacoma, WA - The homestanding Tacoma Rainiers (5-9) evened their series with the visiting Sugar Land Space Cowboys (4-10) on Wednesday night at Cheney Stadium, with a crisp 4-2 victory and no errors on either side despite temperatures in the mid-40s.

Right-handed starters Hunter Brown (Sugar Land) and Daniel Ponce de Leon (Tacoma) put up dueling zeroes until the fifth inning, when Scott Manea led off with a double and scored a batter later on a Ronaldo Urdaneta RBI single for the game's first run. The Space Cowboys lead was short-lived as the Rainiers quickly loaded the bases with two walks and a single to begin the home fifth, leading to a Sam Haggerty sac fly and a Forrest Wall RBI groundout to take a 2-1 lead. Marcus Wilson and Kevin Padlo scored the runs after working the leadoff free passes (Mason McCoy single).

Ponce de Leon (1-1) threw 91 pitches in 5.0 IP to notch a winning decision, scattering three hits and four walks, with five strikeouts. The run against him was earned. Brown (0-1) went 96 pitches in five frames, walking three and allowing three hits. Both runs against Brown were earned while he struck out eight.

Tacoma tacked on a third tally in the sixth; Erick Mejia (single) stole second base and moved to third after Wilson and Padlo walked consecutively for a second time. McCoy's two-out RBI single scored the run to make it a 3-1 game. Mejia and Haggerty each swiped two bags in the game, becoming the first Rainiers to steal twice in a game this season; Tacoma currently leads all of Triple-A baseball with 26 stolen bases in only 14 games, with a success rate of 86.7% (4 CS).

The Space Cowboys strung together three consecutive two-out singles in the eighth, with Manea driving in the run after Alex DeGoti and Michael Papierski reached, trimming the Tacoma lead to 3-2.

Mejia supplied a big insurance run in the home eighth, by crushing his first homer of the year well out of the facility to right field. The leadoff solo shot and the game's only home run made the score 4-2, as southpaw Danny Young finished a four-out save which included a strikeout with the bases loaded in the eighth (1 H, 3 K).

The mid-point of this six-game homestand will be on Thursday, a 7:05 p.m. PT first pitch at Cheney Stadium. Lefty Ian McKinney is lined up to start for the Rainiers. Sugar Land right-hander Shawn Dubin is scheduled for the visitors.

Rainiers broadcaster Mike Curto will have full coverage on TacomaRainiers.com. All 2022 Rainiers games, home and away, can also be heard for free on the MiLB First Pitch app. HD video broadcasts of every home game can be viewed with a MiLB.TV subscription.

