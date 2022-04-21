Space Cowboys Game Notes

RIP IT AND FLIP IT: Prior to their game Wednesday, the Astros selected the contract of IF JJ Matijevic from the Space Cowboys. It marks the first career promotion to the Major Leagues for Matijevic, who led the Space Cowboys in home runs (4), RBI (10) and OPS (1.134). Matijevic was tied for fourth in home runs and was sixth in OPS on the Pacific Coast League leaderboard at the time of his promotion. Matijevic is the second Space Cowboys player to have his contract selected by the Astros this season, joining LHP Parker Mushinski. The Astros selected Matijevic in the second round of the 2017 MLB Draft from Arizona.

ON THE HUNT: Following his Wednesday outing at Tacoma, Hunter Brown was third in the Pacific Coast League with a 1.98 ERA. He ranks second in the league with 19 strikeouts. Brown has allowed just two runs while striking out 15 batters through his last two outings (10 IP).

ROSTER MOVES: Prior to Wednesday's game at Tacoma, RHP Nick Hernandez was assigned to Double A Corpus Christi and IF AJ Lee was assigned to Sugar Land from High A Asheville. Lee, who appeared in eight games with Sugar Land in 2021, has hit .154 (4x26) with an RBI in seven games with Asheville this season.

WHERE TO FIND US: Beginning in 2022, all 150 Space Cowboys games can be heard on ESPN 92.5 FM (Gow Media). An audio streaming link is also available at slspacecowboys.com. All Space Cowboys can be seen on MiLB.TV. Longtime Houston broadcaster Gerald Sanchez returns as the play-by-play voice of the Space Cowboys.

