Reno Wins After Another Ninth Inning Rally

April 21, 2022 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Salt Lake Bees News Release







The Salt Lake Bees had a 5-1 lead going into the bottom of the ninth, but Reno rallied to score six runs in the bottom of the ninth, including a walkoff grand slam by Alek Thomas, to give the Aces a 7-5 win. It was just the second time in franchise history that Salt Lake has lost on a game ending grand slam. The Bees had taken a 3-0 lead in the first on a three run homer by Dillon Thomas, his second of the season. They extended the lead to 5-0 in the third on a two run double by Chad Wallach.

Salt Lake starter Jake Kalish went four innings and allowed just one run on five hits with five strikeouts and no walks, while Wander Suero tossed two scoreless innings. Kean Wong and Dillon Thomas led the Bees with three hits each. Wallach's double extended his hitting streak to seven games.

