Albuquerque Falls Short for Third Straight Game in Round Rock

April 21, 2022 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Albuquerque Isotopes News Release







Round Rock, TX - The road woes continued for the Albuquerque Isotopes (5-10), as they dropped their third consecutive game to the Round Rock Express (8-4) by a final score of 6-1 Thursday evening at Dell Diamond. The Isotopes are now 1-8 on the road this season.

Topes starter Zach Neal (1-2) allowed six hits and four earned runs in 5.1 innings, with almost all of the damage being dealt by former National League All-Star Matt Carpenter. The ex-Cardinal tripled home a run in the second before ending Neal's outing with a two-run homer in the sixth.

Trailing 6-0, Albuquerque loaded the bases with nobody out in the eighth for Tim Lopes, who blooped a single to put his team on the board. However, the next three batters were retired before anyone else could touch the plate.

The visitors had only five hits on the evening, with Lopes, Scott Schebler, Carlos Pérez, D.J. Peterson and Brian Serven all picking up a single.

Topes Scope:

- The Topes have dropped 54 of their last 78 road contests dating back to August 30, 2019 against the Fresno Grizzlies.

- Albuquerque was held to one run in consecutive games for the first time since back-to-back losses Oct. 2 and 3 to end the season in Sacramento.

- After not allowing a run in 15 consecutive Triple-A appearances (5/29/21 to 4/9/22), Ben Bowden has surrendered seven earned runs in his last four outings combined.

- The Topes saw their 11-game streak with at least one extra-base hit come to an end.

- Zach Lee continues to shine out of the Albuquerque bullpen. His scoreless eighth means he has not allowed a run in five of his six outings this season.

- The Isotopes have dropped three games in a row in Round Rock for the first time since September 2-5, 2011, when the Express swept a four-game set to end the season.

On Deck: The Isotopes will look to get it going tomorrow night when right-handed pitcher Ryan Feltner (1-0, 3.52) takes the hill in a 6:05 MT (7:05 CT) start from Dell Diamond. Round Rock is scheduled to start southpaw Jake Latz (2-1, 2.40).

