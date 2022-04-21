Hunter Brown Strikes out 8 in Space Cowboys Loss at Tacoma

April 21, 2022 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Sugar Land Space Cowboys News Release







(TACOMA, Wash.) - Hunter Brown fanned eight batters through five innings Wednesday night at Cheney Stadium, but the Sugar Land Space Cowboys were defeated 4-2 by the Tacoma Rainiers.

Brown's eight strikeouts match the Space Cowboys' single-game high this season and are tied for the second-most of Pacific Coast League pitchers. Brown has struck out 15 batters through his last 10 innings and owns a 1.98 ERA (3 ER/13.2 IP) through three appearances this season. He allowed two runs on three hits through his five innings Wednesday.

The Space Cowboys jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the fifth on an RBI single from Ronaldo Urdaneta. Tacoma tacked on two runs in their half of the fifth and one in the sixth on an RBI single from Mason McCoy.

Scott Manea made it a one-run game in the eighth with an RBI single, but Erick Mejia countered in the bottom half of the frame with a solo home run. Manea finished the night 2-for-4 with the RBI single.

The Space Cowboys and Rainiers continue their six-game set at 9:05 p.m. on Wednesday, with Shawn Dubin scheduled to start for Sugar Land. Tacoma has not yet announced a starter for Wednesday.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from April 21, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.