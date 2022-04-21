Thomas Launches Walk-Off Grand Slam in 7-5 Aces Comeback Win over the Bees

RENO, Nev. - A walk-off grand slam by Alek Thomas capped off a six-run ninth-inning rally as the Reno Aces (8-6) defeated the Salt Lake Bees (7-7), 7-5, Wednesday night at Greater Nevada Field.

Tonight's thrilling victory marks the second-straight game that the Aces have been victorious in walk-off fashion with a home run.

Down 5-1 in the bottom of the ninth, Stone Garrett began the inning with a 420-foot solo homer over the left-field wall to cut Salt Lake's deficit to 5-2. In the next at-bat, Buddy Kennedy lifted a 446-foot solo homer over the wall in left field to set the score at 5-3.

Braden Bishop, Nick Heath, and Juan Graterol all reached base to set the stage for Thomas, who won the game with one swing of the bat with the 390-foot walk-off grand slam.

The Aces' relief pitching staff held the Bees' offense at bay with six shutout innings. Josh Green was dominant on the mound with two scoreless innings as the right-hander allowed just one hit and one walk. Caleb Smith and Caleb Baragar (W, 1-0) followed with four shutout innings, setting up the Aces' offense to mount their comeback in the game's final inning.

Aces Notables:

Alek Thomas: 3-for-5, 2B, 3B, GS, 4 RBI, 1 R, and extended hitting streak to 6 games.

Buddy Kennedy: 2-for-4, HR, RBI, 2B.

Stone Garrett: 1-for-3, HR, 2 RBI, and extended hitting streak to a season-high 8 games.

Josh Green: 2.0 IP, 0 ER, 1 H, 1 BB.

The Reno Aces continue their 2022 home schedule with a six-game series at Greater Nevada Field against the Salt Lake Bees, Triple-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Angels. Tickets for the entire 2022 season are available at RenoAces.com or Text 21003.

