Seventh Inning Woes Cost Chihuahuas

April 21, 2022 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - El Paso Chihuahuas News Release







The Las Vegas Aviators scored nine runs in a 15-batter bottom of the seventh inning Wednesday to come back and beat the El Paso Chihuahuas 12-5 at Las Vegas Ballpark. The Aviators have won the first two games of the six-game series.

The Chihuahuas scored four runs on nine hits in 4.2 innings against Oakland A's pitcher James Kaprielian, who was making a major league injury rehab start Wednesday. After being held to seven hits or less in each of their previous four games, the Chihuahuas had 11 hits on Wednesday.

Luis Liberato went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and an RBI double for the Chihuahuas. El Paso second baseman Eguy Rosario went 1-for-3 with two walks and two-run home run. Chihuahuas starter Reiss Knehr had his best start of the season, allowing three runs in 5.2 innings, while striking out seven and walking two.

Team Records: El Paso (6-8), Las Vegas (8-6)

Next Game: Thursday at 8:05 p.m. Mountain Time at Las Vegas Ballpark. El Paso RHP Jesse Scholtens (1-0, 0.00) vs. Las Vegas RHP Adrian Martinez (0-1, 7.11). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

