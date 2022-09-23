Rainiers Grind Express to a Halt, 10-1

September 23, 2022 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Tacoma Rainiers News Release









Tacoma Rainiers' Mason McCoy at bat

(Tacoma Rainiers, Credit: Jeff Halstead) Tacoma Rainiers' Mason McCoy at bat(Tacoma Rainiers, Credit: Jeff Halstead)

Tacoma, WA - The Tacoma Rainiers (70-74) pulled ahead of the Round Rock Express (76-68) 2-1 in the clubs' weeklong series, with a 10-1 victory Thursday night at Cheney Stadium. Three home games and road games remain in the 2022 season, and the Rainiers will need to go 5-1 to finish .500.

Mason McCoy went opposite field on his 20th home run of the season in the first inning, and Tacoma led 1-0. With 21 stolen bases, McCoy has achieved the first 20/20 season for the Tacoma franchise during the Rainiers/Seattle affiliation era (since 1995).

Tacoma put their first five hitters of the sixth inning on base, taking a 7-0 lead with an 11-batter, six-run explosion. Forrest Wall and McCoy (RBI) each singled and scored, Cade Marlowe drilled a three-run homer, his second homer at Triple-A and in as many games. Kyle Lewis and Brian O'Keefe each walked and scored. Drew Ellis began the frame with a double and scored, and later added an RBI single before the sixth was over.

Round Rock broke up the shutout in the seventh, when a pair of walks led to an Elier Hernandez RBI single; Hernandez enjoyed a 3-for-4 night for the visitors.

McCoy and O'Keefe drew two more walks in the seventh, each scoring on base hits by Mejia (single) and Jonathan Villar (double). Mejia scored on a wild pitch, and the Rainiers lead ballooned to 10-1.

RHP Patrick Weigel, the sixth Tacoma pitcher of the evening, tossed two perfect innings to close it. He struck out his first two hitters as he retired six straight. Weigel's 52 appearances this season extended a career-high and lead the Rainiers.

Game four of the series will be on Friday night at Cheney Stadium. LHP Roenis Elias (Tacoma) and RHP Spencer Howard (Round Rock) is the probable pitching matchup for a 7:05 PT start.

Rainiers broadcaster Mike Curto will have full coverage on TacomaRainiers.com. All 2022 Rainiers games, home and away, can also be heard for free on the MiLB First Pitch app. HD video broadcasts of every game can be viewed with a MiLB.TV subscription.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from September 23, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.