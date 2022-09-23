Aces Falter in 6-2 Loss to Aviators

Las Vegas, Nev. - Despite a 2-0 lead, the Reno Aces (79-63) allowed six unanswered runs to the Las Vegas Aviators (70-74) for a 6-2 defeat Thursday night at Las Vegas Ballpark in front of 6,193 attendees.

Despite the loss, the Aces maintain a 19-8 record against the Aviators in the Silver State Diamond Challenge presented by Nevada Donor Network.

Reno opened the game's scoring early with a pair of runs in the first three innings highlighted by an RBI double from Jake Hager in the second frame.

The 2-0 advantage was short-lived as the Aces permitted six consecutive runs to the Aviators in the remaining innings for a 6-2 final score.

Deyni Olivero (L, 1-1) suffered his first Triple-A loss after the right-hander allowed five earned runs on eight hits, one walk and fanned three batters in 6.0 innings of work.

Aces Notables:

Jake Hager: 2-for-4, 2B, RBI.

Leandro Cedeno: 3-for-4, R.

Seth Beer: 1-for-3, RBI, BB.

Jose Herrera: 1-for-3, BB and extended his hitting streak to six games.

The Aces continue their six-game road trip to Sin City square off against the Las Vegas Aviators, Triple-A affiliate of the Oakland Athletics, through Sunday, September 25th. Reno will return home for a final three-game slate against the Tacoma Rainiers, Triple-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners, beginning Monday, September 26 at 6:05 p.m. Tickets for the final homestand of the 2022 season are available at RenoAces.com or Text 21003.

