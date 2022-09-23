Korey Lee's Two-Homer Effort Leads Space Cowboys to Victory

(SUGAR LAND, Texas) - Korey Lee entered Friday night's game tied for the most home runs of Triple A players since Aug. 1.

He added two more to his total and drove in three runs as the Sugar Land Space Cowboys defeated the Albuquerque Isotopes 6-4 at Constellation Field.

Lee's 15 home runs since Aug. 1 are the most of all Triple A players and second most of all players in Minor League Baseball. His 25 home runs on the year are seventh-most in the Pacific Coast League.

The Space Cowboys and Isotopes were knotted at 4-4 until Lee's solo shot in the sixth put the Space Cowboys up for good on the night. They added another run in the eighth on a fielder's choice RBI ground ball from Pedro León.

Lee's first home run of the night was a two-run shot in the first off Albuquerque starter Logan Allen. The solo homer was a part of a four-run first, which also included a sacrifice fly from Corey Julks and RBI single from Edwin Diaz.

Brandon Bielak got the start for the Space Cowboys and allowed one run while striking out four through four innings of work. Parker Mushinski, JP France and Enoli Paredes combined to finish out the win with 4 2/3 scoreless innings in relief. Paredes picked up his team-leading 11th save of the year with a perfect ninth, collecting two strikeouts.

Carlos Perez led the Albuquerque offense, going 2-for-4 with a pair of RBI, delivering RBI singles in the first and fifth innings. Jonathan Morales had an RBI single, and Dom Nunez added a sacrifice fly in the fifth inning as well.

The Space Cowboys and Isotopes continue their six-game series at 6:05 p.m. on Saturday at Constellation Field. The Space Cowboys will be giving away 2,000 Lance McCullers Jr. throwback Astros bobbleheads to fans as they enter the ballpark. Jimmy Endersby is set to start for the Space Cowboys, with Albuquerque scheduled to start Brandon Gold.

